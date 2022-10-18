Mechabre god roll - Destiny 2 Mechabre, a new Sniper Rifle featured in Festival of the Lost 2022, comes with a few appealing perks for a PVP or PVE god roll in Destiny 2.

Mechabre is a limited-time Sniper Rifle appearing in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost. Sporting an Aggressive Frame and many desirable combinations available to obtain for a Sniper Rifle, Mechabre is well worth putting in the time for a solid PVE and PVP god roll. The weapon is currently only available while Festival of the Lost is active, so now is the time to shoot for this top tier PVP Sniper Rifle.

PVP – Mechabre god roll

With a low-zoom scope when aiming down sights, Mechabre is immediately interesting from a PVP perspective. It can roll with a fan-favorite perk combo on a Sniper Rifle in the form of Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot.

Mechabre god roll - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (0.75x faster aim down sights for Special Weapons) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack) Origin Trait Search Party (This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near) Masterwork Handling Mod Targeting Adjuster

With low handling, Fluted Barrel immediately stands out. The range stat can be boosted with a combination of Accurized Rounds and Opening Shot leading to a max range Sniper while Opening Shot is ready. Snapshot Sights increasing the aim down sight speed is a must-have for PVP due to Mechabre’s low-zoom scope.

PVE – Mechabre god roll

Because Mechabre is an Aggressive Frame archetype with Arc damage, it stands out immediately for PVE. This will be a hard-hitting option that benefits from any activity with increased outgoing Arc damage.

Mechabre god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +10, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Triple Tap (Rapidly landing precision hits will return one round to the magazine) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active) Origin Trait Search Party (This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near) Masterwork Stability Mod Boss Spec

Arrowhead Break keeps the barrel as straight as possible shot-to-shot while also increasing handling to help give it a snappier feel when switching weapons. Tactical Mag adds a bullet to the magazine and gives it a much needed stability boost and bonus for reload. Triple Tap and Vorpal Weapon are a deadly combination when facing any boss or heavy enemy due to increased damage from Vorpal and Triple Tap rewarding your accuracy and refilling the mag. If you are looking for a heavy hitter with mob clearing potential, Mechabre can roll with Voltshot which could provide a strong alternative to Vorpal.

Mechabre slots in nicely for any fan of sniping in Destiny 2. The snappy feel in PVP or the hard hitting impact for PVE makes it another great option to have. Bungie has been generous here and, just by playing through the start of Festival of the Lost quest, has rewarded players with a strong PVP roll. Be sure to visit Eva Levante in the Tower to start it off. For more weapon breakdowns and guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.