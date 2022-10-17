Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 153

The hottest Esports talk show returns!
Rodney Conyers Jr.
The Wide World of Electronics returns for its 153rd installment! With the addition of two new segments you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be much to banter about on today’s episode. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself as we guide you through this journey of electronic gaming today at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

At the top of the hour we'll be diving into the Tetris World Championships 2022 that took place in Portland, Oregon. Tournament champion Eric "EricICX" Tolt defeated Justin “Fractal” Yu in the grand finals. You’ll have to tune in to get our in-depth breakdown of the set.

Shortly after we have multiple FGC stories to talk about. This weekend was a great one for the French half of the Smash community. “L'Odyssée 2022” in France and “Battle Of Z'' in Montreal simultaneously took place and brought us some of the best gameplay we’ve seen in a while. We’ll also be sharing our initial thoughts on the Street Fighter 6 beta. Our very own FGC specialists TJ Denzer and Denny Von Doom had the golden opportunity to play the new title last week. Curious as to how it stacks up against some of the previous installments? Come hang out with us today and findout! 

As always, what good would an episode of WWES be without Sauce Talk? We won’t spoil both for you, but one of them has to do with the Eggo brand. Now I know what you’re thinking; “buttery, delicious, waffles”. Well, you’d be wrong this time as the Eggo brand launches their new “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream.” Yes, you heard that right, Eggo is launching a brand new eggnog just in time for the holiday season. 

If you enjoy the Wide World of Electronic Sports then you can support the channel by subscribing to us on Twitch. Prime users can do this for the low price of free with Prime Gaming. VODs from today’s episode will be uploaded to our YouTube channel, and in smaller segments to our Instagram

Host

Rodney is the current co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports as well as an interviewer and journalist.

His fiery passion for all things gaming was initially sparked by his father –who at the time worked the electronics section at Walmart– purchased him and his younger siblings Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color.

As a natural performer you can find the majority of Rodney's work in gaming in front of the camera in esports. He's worked in commentary, interviewing, and hosting positions for various companies such as AT&T, Red Bull, Amazon Prime Video, CEO Gaming, and NXNE! When Rodney isn't doing something gaming related you can find him writing theatre music, hosting sneaker conventions, and much more!

Rodney can be reached at rodneyconyersjr@shacknews.com and on Twitter @rodneyconyersjr.

