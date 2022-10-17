Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 153 The hottest Esports talk show returns!

The Wide World of Electronics returns for its 153rd installment! With the addition of two new segments you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be much to banter about on today’s episode. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself as we guide you through this journey of electronic gaming today at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

At the top of the hour we'll be diving into the Tetris World Championships 2022 that took place in Portland, Oregon. Tournament champion Eric "EricICX" Tolt defeated Justin “Fractal” Yu in the grand finals. You’ll have to tune in to get our in-depth breakdown of the set.

Shortly after we have multiple FGC stories to talk about. This weekend was a great one for the French half of the Smash community. “L'Odyssée 2022” in France and “Battle Of Z'' in Montreal simultaneously took place and brought us some of the best gameplay we’ve seen in a while. We’ll also be sharing our initial thoughts on the Street Fighter 6 beta. Our very own FGC specialists TJ Denzer and Denny Von Doom had the golden opportunity to play the new title last week. Curious as to how it stacks up against some of the previous installments? Come hang out with us today and findout!

As always, what good would an episode of WWES be without Sauce Talk? We won’t spoil both for you, but one of them has to do with the Eggo brand. Now I know what you’re thinking; “buttery, delicious, waffles”. Well, you’d be wrong this time as the Eggo brand launches their new “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream.” Yes, you heard that right, Eggo is launching a brand new eggnog just in time for the holiday season.

