PC graphics settings - Street Fighter 6

Take a look at the graphic settings available to Street Fighter 6 players on PC.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
0

Street Fighter 6 is currently undergoing an early access period and PC players are some of the lucky few diving in. As any avid PC gamer will tell you, perusing and tweaking the graphical settings is of utmost importance. Because of this, we’ve gone ahead and listed all the graphic settings for Street Fighter 6 on PC below.

PC graphics settings – SF6

Two Street Fighter characters, Luke and Jamie, fighting

Source: Capcom

The graphics settings in Street Fighter 6 are split into two categories: Basic Graphic Settings and Detailed Graphics. The former relates to display modes, frame rates, as well as motion blur and other elements while the latter covers lighting, shadows, textures and the like.

Basic Graphic Settings

  • Fighting Ground Background Object Density
  • Internal Resolution
  • Display Mode
  • Maximum Frame Rate
  • Ambient Occlusion
  • Screen Space Reflections
  • Motion Blur
  • Bloom
  • Vsync
  • NPCs
  • Battle Hub Participants

Detailed Graphics

  • Lighting Quality
  • Texture Quality
  • Mesh Quality
  • Shadow Quality
  • Shader Quality
  • Effects Quality

Though still in its beta period, fans are already loving what Street Fighter 6 is putting out. There seems to be particular interest in the character creator system, with some wild and wacky fighters already popping up online. Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to release in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. We’ll be sure to let you know when an exact date is announced.

