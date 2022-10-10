PC graphics settings - Street Fighter 6 Take a look at the graphic settings available to Street Fighter 6 players on PC.

Street Fighter 6 is currently undergoing an early access period and PC players are some of the lucky few diving in. As any avid PC gamer will tell you, perusing and tweaking the graphical settings is of utmost importance. Because of this, we’ve gone ahead and listed all the graphic settings for Street Fighter 6 on PC below.

PC graphics settings – SF6

The graphics settings in Street Fighter 6 are split into two categories: Basic Graphic Settings and Detailed Graphics. The former relates to display modes, frame rates, as well as motion blur and other elements while the latter covers lighting, shadows, textures and the like.

Basic Graphic Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density

Internal Resolution

Display Mode

Maximum Frame Rate

Ambient Occlusion

Screen Space Reflections

Motion Blur

Bloom

Vsync

NPCs

Battle Hub Participants

Detailed Graphics

Lighting Quality

Texture Quality

Mesh Quality

Shadow Quality

Shader Quality

Effects Quality

Though still in its beta period, fans are already loving what Street Fighter 6 is putting out. There seems to be particular interest in the character creator system, with some wild and wacky fighters already popping up online. Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to release in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. We’ll be sure to let you know when an exact date is announced.