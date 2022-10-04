Overwatch 2 Season One Battle Pass tiers, price, and rewards A brief overview of what the first seasonal Battle Pass for Overwatch 2 has to offer.

Overwatch 2 has swapped out the loot boxes of its predecessor for a new seasonal Battle Pass that arrived with the start of Season One on October 4. Each season will introduce a new themed Battle Pass that will feature 80 tiers of unlockable cosmetic items, including new Mythic skins and heroes. Continue reading for a brief overview of what the Season One Battle Pass for Overwatch 2 has in store.

Overwatch 2 Season One Battle Pass



Overwatch 2 has adopted a mostly standard Battle Pass for its live service model. The Season One Battle Pass features a cyberpunk theme and consists of 80 tiers for players to unlock, with various cosmetic items up for grabs. The Battle Pass breaks down into a free version and a premium version. Blizzard has made a point to note that if a season features a new hero, that hero will be available to unlock through the free Battle Pass track, as is the case with the new hero Kiriko for Season One.

The free version of the Season One Battle Pass includes 20 tiers of unlockable rewards that can be earned across the full 80 tiers of the pass. Here is what players can earn by sticking to the free Battle Pass in Overwatch 2:

New hero Kiriko (for new players)

2 Epic Skins

2 Souvenirs

1 Weapon Charm

1 Highlight Intro

14 additional items (emotes, victory poses, sprays, etc.)

8 Prestige Tier Titles (available after completing the Battle Pass)

The premium Season One Battle Pass bumps up the number of tiers to 80 and features the first ever Mythic skin as its final reward, alongside five new Legendary skins and one Epic skin. Alongside the free rewards, here is what players can get by upgrading to premium:

20% XP Battle Pass Boost

1 Mythic Skin (Cyber Demon Genji)

5 Legendary Skins

1 Epic Skin

6 Poses

6 Name Cards

4 Weapon Charms

3 Play of the Game Intros

3 Emotes

3 Souvenirs

30+ additional cosmetic rewards

Buying the premium version also grants instant access to Kiriko for those who don’t want to wait to unlock her at Tier 55. Players can upgrade to the premium Battle Pass for 1000 Overwatch Coins, or about $10 USD. Upgrading to premium will also unlock any previously earned premium tiers and their rewards.



After completing the full 80 tiers of the premium Battle Pass, players can continue to level up and earn rewards through Prestige tiers. The Prestige tier rewards for Season One consist of eight hero titles that can be equipped on player name cards. Prestige tier titles can only be earned during the season in which they are available.

Now that you know what you can expect from the first Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, you can be well on your way to unlocking new heroes, skins, and rewards. Head over to our Overwatch 2 page for more helpful game information.