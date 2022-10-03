Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 152

Let us help you be the very best like no one ever was!

Rodney Conyers Jr.
Rodney Conyers Jr.
Good afternoon Shackers! After what felt like the longest 7 days ever we’re back with another jam packed installment of the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself for all of the conversation so we can help cure your case of the Mondays.



At the top of the hour we’ll be diving into the Super Smash Brothers Melee and Ultimate community. On September 29th 2022 Beyond The Summit announced “Melee Summit 14”. The NASA inspired Melee invitational is set to feature fan favorites such as Mang0, HungryBox, Leffen, Plup, Zain, iBDW and many more. In addition to the announcement there were two Major events just this past weekend. The first being Lost Tech City which took place in San Antonio Texas and the other being VCA: Arena which took place in Vienna Austria. 

Shortly after our Smash discussion we’ll be breaking down all the happenings in Overwatch 2. With the Overwatch 1 servers being officially discontinued as of today at Noon EDT the community has shifted focus towards the new title. With this in mind there are plenty of changes inside and out that Overwatch is looking to embark on. The biggest one is inclusion and diversity amongst the community. One September 30th, 2022 they announced the “Calling All Heroes Cup”, a cup designed to highlight all of the different faces in Overwatch 2. 

Twitchcon is this weekend so to round off the show we’ll be highlighting all of the competitive events happening there. From the Balloon Cup Regional Championships, to APEX Legends we’ll have you covered in our breakdown. 

Your weekly order of Sauce Talk is here, in the form of milk this time. It has been announced that Milk will be the official performance beverage of gamers at TwitchCon. For many this comes as a shock as gaming tends to take the RedBull, Monster Energy, G-Fuel route. 

If you enjoyed the conversation from today’s episode then you can support us by subscribing to us on our Twitch Channel. Prime Users can do this for the low price of free! Those who missed today’s show live can catch the VODs over on our YouTube account. 

Host

Rodney is the current co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports as well as an interviewer and journalist.

His fiery passion for all things gaming was initially sparked by his father –who at the time worked the electronics section at Walmart– purchased him and his younger siblings Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color.

As a natural performer you can find the majority of Rodney's work in gaming in front of the camera in esports. He's worked in commentary, interviewing, and hosting positions for various companies such as AT&T, Red Bull, Amazon Prime Video, CEO Gaming, and NXNE! When Rodney isn't doing something gaming related you can find him writing theatre music, hosting sneaker conventions, and much more!

Rodney can be reached at rodneyconyersjr@shacknews.com and on Twitter @rodneyconyersjr.

