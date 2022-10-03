Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 152 Let us help you be the very best like no one ever was!

Good afternoon Shackers! After what felt like the longest 7 days ever we're back with another jam packed installment of the Wide World of Electronic Sports.







At the top of the hour we’ll be diving into the Super Smash Brothers Melee and Ultimate community. On September 29th 2022 Beyond The Summit announced “Melee Summit 14”. The NASA inspired Melee invitational is set to feature fan favorites such as Mang0, HungryBox, Leffen, Plup, Zain, iBDW and many more. In addition to the announcement there were two Major events just this past weekend. The first being Lost Tech City which took place in San Antonio Texas and the other being VCA: Arena which took place in Vienna Austria.

Shortly after our Smash discussion we’ll be breaking down all the happenings in Overwatch 2. With the Overwatch 1 servers being officially discontinued as of today at Noon EDT the community has shifted focus towards the new title. With this in mind there are plenty of changes inside and out that Overwatch is looking to embark on. The biggest one is inclusion and diversity amongst the community. One September 30th, 2022 they announced the “Calling All Heroes Cup”, a cup designed to highlight all of the different faces in Overwatch 2.

Twitchcon is this weekend so to round off the show we’ll be highlighting all of the competitive events happening there. From the Balloon Cup Regional Championships, to APEX Legends we’ll have you covered in our breakdown.

Your weekly order of Sauce Talk is here, in the form of milk this time. It has been announced that Milk will be the official performance beverage of gamers at TwitchCon. For many this comes as a shock as gaming tends to take the RedBull, Monster Energy, G-Fuel route.

