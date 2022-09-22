Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to turn on startup sounds on iPhone 14

The latest iPhone lets players enable or disable a Power On and Power Off sound effect.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Apple
0

Users with one of the new iPhones have a brand new feature they can use. Known as the Power On or Power Off sound, this new notification will inform the user when the iPhone has been successfully turned on and when it is being turned off. This adds to the device's accessibility, helping those who may have difficulties detecting when the iPhone is functioning or safely turned off.

Enable startup sounds on iPhone

For those with an iPhone 14 or later, turning on or switching off the startup sounds is an option you might not have known you had! The setting is easy to find, and is actually under the Accessibility section of the iPhone.

  1. Navigate to the Settings
  2. Scroll down to Accessibility
  3. Locate Audio/Visual and select it
  4. Find the Power On & Off Sounds option
  5. Tap the slider to the right (green) to turn the sounds on

With the Power On and Power Off sound option switch on, you will now hear a noise whenever the iPhone is turned on or off. The power on sound ends with a higher pitch while the power off sound ends with a lower pitch. This change should assist those with a visual disability who may have previously struggled to tell when the iPhone was switched on or correctly powered down. 

Take a moment to look over our iOS 16 page for more information on the latest update for iPhones. There are a few tips and tricks you might discover about your new device. You can also check out our AAPL page for the latest on Apple finance.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola