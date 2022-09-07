GameStop (GME) reports 71.3 million shares directly registered with ComputerShare as of July 2022 GameStop directly registered shares jumped 40% from the prior quarter.

GameStop’s registered shares with ComputerShare jumped 40 percent from the previous quarter, which is a substantial amount. As of July 2022, a total 71.3 million shares were directly registered with ComputerShare. In total, there are 304 million shares of GameStop stock, meaning that 23.4 percent of shares are directly registered. In Q1 2022, there were 12.7 million shares of GameStop directly registered with ComputerShare, split-adjusted to 50.8 million. Considering the belief among some shareholders that synthetic shares of GME exceed 304 million, an increase in the number of registered shares inches closer to proving this theory.



Source: Shacknews

It's important to note that GameStop recently executed a four-to-one stock split dividend, which can be confusing if you don’t follow GME market news closely. This means that while there are 304 million shares of GME currently in existence, there were only 76 million shares when GameStop reported its Q1 2022 earnings. Any calculations made to the current number of shares or directly registered shares must be split-adjusted.

The number of directly registered shares of GameStop has increased substantially, which is great news for those hoping to prove that synthetic shares exceed the total shares of 304 million. Of course, this isn’t the only big GME news on the day with the company also reporting its full Q2 2022 earnings.