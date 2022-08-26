Where is Xur for August 26, 2022? If you're hoping to track Xur down in Destiny 2, we've got the Agent of the Nine's location and a breakdown of his wares.

Xur is back in Destiny 2 this weekend and we’re hot on his trail. Let’s dive in and sort out where Xur is located and figure out if he’s brought anything worth buying.

Where is Xur?

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar this weekend.

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in at the Courtyard, head to your left and follow the path. When you arrive at the Hangar, turn left and find Xur up some stairs near the edge ot the map.

What’s Xur selling?

Below is a list of the Exotic offerings from Xur, as well as our advice on what you should buy:

Skyburner's Oath (Exotic Scout Rifle)

Raiju's Harness (Hunter Chest Armor) Mobility - 15 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 12 Strength - 8 Total - 58

Eternal Warrior (Titan Helmet)

Mobility - 9 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 14 Strength - 7 Total - 66

Aeon Soul (Warlock Gauntlets) Mobility - 9 Resilience - 4 Recovery - 19 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 14 Strength - 13 Total - 61



In terms of what to buy, pick up anything you don’t already own, prioritizing your main class. This includes the armor, the weapon if you don’t own that, and snag Xur’s Exotic engram, even if you have all the Exotic gear for your main class. That Exotic engram will either give you something you don’t have (for the class you’re acquiring the engram with), or it will roll an item you already own, potentially giving you a better version than the one you’re currently using.

Now that you know where Xur is, what he’s selling, and how to approach your Friday shopping trip, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with all things related to Destiny 2.