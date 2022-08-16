Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evil West release date pushed back from September to November 2022

The developers need a little extra time to ensure the game lives up to its full potential.
Morgan Shaver
Flying Wild Hog
Evil West, an upcoming third-person action game with a spooky western theme from Polish developers Flying Wild Hog and publisher Focus Entertainment, has had its release date pushed back. Originally, the game was set to release on September 20 of this year, but is now aiming for a November 22, 2022 release date instead.

The delay isn’t too bad considering it’s only a few months as opposed to being pushed to next year, and the reasons provided make sense in terms of why the developers would need some additional time. On social media, a statement was shared regarding the delay of Evil West that touches on things like the desire to release the game on five platforms, “including multiple generations of consoles.”

Weird West screenshot showing the game's cowboy themed protagonist holding a flamethrower and using it to blast wolf-like enemies.
Overall, it sounds like the developers are working to ensure the game is at the same quality level across all platforms, both next-gen and previous gen. In the past, we had hands-on time with the demo at PAX West and noted its uniqueness, challenging boss battles, and interesting environmental puzzles. For more on this, be sure to read through our full Evil West preview from PAX East 2022.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

