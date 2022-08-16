Evil West release date pushed back from September to November 2022 The developers need a little extra time to ensure the game lives up to its full potential.

Evil West, an upcoming third-person action game with a spooky western theme from Polish developers Flying Wild Hog and publisher Focus Entertainment, has had its release date pushed back. Originally, the game was set to release on September 20 of this year, but is now aiming for a November 22, 2022 release date instead.

The delay isn’t too bad considering it’s only a few months as opposed to being pushed to next year, and the reasons provided make sense in terms of why the developers would need some additional time. On social media, a statement was shared regarding the delay of Evil West that touches on things like the desire to release the game on five platforms, “including multiple generations of consoles.”

First of all, we would like to thank you for your continued support and patience for Evil West. We are overwhelmed by the incredible reception the game has gotten so far from our trailers and the demo some of you played at PAX East. We are working our very best to achieve our vision of Evil West, and to meet your expectations. Evil West releases on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles.



Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but lasting memories. That’s something we’ve always pursued. To ensure that the game reaches its full potential, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Evil West to November 22, 2022. We understand that game delays may be frustrating, but it’s a necessary step to deliver the best experience to everyone.



Thank you for your awesome support and dedication. It drives us forward and pushes us to create the weirdest, wildest western ride for all of you.

Overall, it sounds like the developers are working to ensure the game is at the same quality level across all platforms, both next-gen and previous gen. In the past, we had hands-on time with the demo at PAX West and noted its uniqueness, challenging boss battles, and interesting environmental puzzles. For more on this, be sure to read through our full Evil West preview from PAX East 2022.