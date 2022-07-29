Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for July 29 - August 1? We've located Xur in Destiny 2 and will take you to him.

Greetings, Guardians. If you’re looking for Xur’s location, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will take you straight to the Agent of the Nine, as well as give you a complete list of Xur’s Exotic wares and relevant stat rolls. Let’s dig in.

Xur’s location for July 29, 2022

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar for July 29, 2022.

Source: Shacknews

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you launch into the Tower Courtyard, head left and follow the path to the Hangar, then turn left when you reach it. Xur will be up some stairs near the edge of the area.

Xur’s Exotic wares for July 29, 2022

Below is a list of Xur’s Exotic goodies and the stat rolls for each one:

The Colony (Grenade Launcher)

Stomp-EE5 (Hunter Leg Armor)

Mobility - 4 Resilience - 22 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 17 Strength - 2 Total - 64

ACD/0 Feedback Fence (Titan Gauntlets)

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 14 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 10 Strength - 6 Total - 60

Karnstein Armlets (Warlock Gauntlets)

Mobility - 19 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 7 Strength - 10 Total - 63



Keep in mind the following shopping rules when you visit Xur each week and follow them in order:

Buy everything you don’t have starting with the armor piece for your main class Buy the random Exotic weapon if you don't already own it Buy everything you don’t own for every other class, including classes you haven’t created Buy Xur’s Exotic Engram on a class where you are missing Exotic armor, visiting him with that class Buy any god-rolled Legendary armor or weapons, checking with popular Destiny community members for guidance

The main thing about Xur is that he’s a fantastic vendor to help you fill out your Collections, which should always be a focus. You want to collect all the items you can, giving yourself an opportunity to pull them from the vault if you need them in the future. Even if you don’t think this will be necessary, it’s quite important. Take it from us Destiny veterans who have regretted not owning something too many times to count. You just never know when something will join the meta, or you’ll fire up a new class. When that happens, you’ll be glad you hoarded supplies from the Agent of the Nine.

Now that you know Xur’s location for July 29, 2022, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve been busy building out a collection of guides and walkthroughs that can help you with any activity in Destiny 2.