Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 74

This week's show is once again filled with exciting TV and movie news discussions as we head into San Diego Comic-Con weekend. Things are also a bit different as I will be filling in for Greg and Donovan this week with resident Luminary, Asif Khan as your hosts for the show. Happy Birthday to Donovan who's out of office today!

Here's a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!:

The ESPYs was a great time last night with Steph Curry working the crowd like a pro on the stage. With Comic-Con starting this week, there's been whispers about big news dropping. Are Disney Plus' newest editions a sign of more to come? We finally get a look at what seems to be the end of the Halloween franchise with the movie's first teaser. Asif and I also take some time to talk business with Netflix reporting massive watch times and more following their quarterly earnings report. Also, streaming services see a 24% boom, serving up a bigger piece of the Television pie.

We've also got some reviews this week including Better Call Saul, South Park The Streaming Wars 2, and Beavis and Butthead Do The Universe.

