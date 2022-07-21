Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 74

Trailers drop for old and new slashers, Rated-R films hit Disney+, streaming services hit record highs and more on this week's edition of Pop! Goes the Culture!
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

It's Thursday, folks, and that means it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! This week's show is once again filled with exciting TV and movie news discussions as we head into San Diego Comic-Con weekend. Things are also a bit different as I will be filling in for Greg and Donovan this week with resident Luminary, Asif Khan as your hosts for the show. Happy Birthday to Donovan who's out of office today!

Episode 74 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below. 

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

The ESPYs was a great time last night with Steph Curry working the crowd like a pro on the stage. With Comic-Con starting this week, there's been whispers about big news dropping. Are Disney Plus' newest editions a sign of more to come? We finally get a look at what seems to be the end of the Halloween franchise with the movie's first teaser. Asif and I also take some time to talk business with Netflix reporting massive watch times and more following their quarterly earnings report. Also, streaming services see a 24% boom, serving up a bigger piece of the Television pie.

We've also got some reviews this week including Better Call Saul, South Park The Streaming Wars 2, and Beavis and Butthead Do The Universe.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 74 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola