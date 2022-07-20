Unboxing & Review: Transformers Legacy Core Class showcase We got our hands on new figures from the Transformers Core Class and are showing them off.

The Transformers have a rich merchandising history that spans decades, and Transformers toys/figures are still incredibly popular today. Generation Legacy Core is one of the ongoing lines of merchandise at the company, featuring characters all throughout the history of the Transformers franchise. We received a couple of these figures from Hasbro and have unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke recorded an unboxing of some Transformers Generation Legacy Core Class figures. The specific Transformers in question are Iguanus and Skywarp. Interestingly enough, these two figures are a part of Hasbro’s new initiative to eliminate the use of plastic in its packaging. Greg talks about this and what it means for collectors in the video.

The figures themselves are a smaller scale, and feature a full suite of details. Owners can move and manipulate their head and limbs freely. There is also a lot of detail in the figure in regards to its respective vehicle transformation. Both figures can be fully transformed into vehicles, allowing a couple of display options for collectors. There are grooves in the wheels, as well as joints and hinges that make it feel authentic. Greg also praises the color and durability of the Core Class figures.

