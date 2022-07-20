Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: Transformers Legacy Core Class showcase

We got our hands on new figures from the Transformers Core Class and are showing them off.
Donovan Erskine
The Transformers have a rich merchandising history that spans decades, and Transformers toys/figures are still incredibly popular today. Generation Legacy Core is one of the ongoing lines of merchandise at the company, featuring characters all throughout the history of the Transformers franchise. We received a couple of these figures from Hasbro and have unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke recorded an unboxing of some Transformers Generation Legacy Core Class figures. The specific Transformers in question are Iguanus and Skywarp. Interestingly enough, these two figures are a part of Hasbro’s new initiative to eliminate the use of plastic in its packaging. Greg talks about this and what it means for collectors in the video.

The figures themselves are a smaller scale, and feature a full suite of details. Owners can move and manipulate their head and limbs freely. There is also a lot of detail in the figure in regards to its respective vehicle transformation. Both figures can be fully transformed into vehicles, allowing a couple of display options for collectors. There are grooves in the wheels, as well as joints and hinges that make it feel authentic. Greg also praises the color and durability of the Core Class figures.

Make sure to watch the full video to get the detailed rundown from Greg. For more collectibles and unboxing videos, be sure to check out our content libraries on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels, and make sure to subscribe while you’re there.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

