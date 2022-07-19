Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Netflix (NFLX) guides Q3 2022 EPS and revenue below analyst estimates

Netflix's latest earnings report includes Q3 guidance that comes in below estimates.
Donovan Erskine
Netflix (NFLX) has released its Q2 2022 earnings report, detailing the film and television streaming company’s financial performance over the past quarter. It’s here that we learn the company lost 970,000 subscribers during Q2, which is admittedly less than some experts were predicting. The company also provided guidance on the upcoming quarter. Netflix’s Q3 guidance comes in under the estimates from analysts.

Netflix’s (NFLX) Q3 2022 guidance can be found on the second page of the Q2 2022 earnings report, under the Q3 Forecast section. The company is currently predicting $2.14 on earnings-per-share, and a total of $7.84 billion in revenue. However, financial analysts had originally estimated $2.75 earnings-per share and $8.1 billion in revenue.

netflix q3 2022 guidance
Netflix has released its guidance for Q3 2022.
Source: Netflix

While the lower-than-expected guidance may seem like bad news, the stock market seemed to be quite happy with the news from the report. Netflix (NFLX) stock was up in after-hours trading, hitting a high of $218.60. It was valued at $201.63 when the markets closed at 4 p.m. ET.

Netflix’s Q3 2022 guidance is lower than expected, and the company gives some interesting reasons why. It directly points to the decrease value in the Euro, and how it’s had an ongoing impact on business. This all of course comes from the company’s Q2 2022 earnings report. Stick with Shacknews for more market news as it relates to technology and entertainment.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

