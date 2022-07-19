Netflix (NFLX) guides Q3 2022 EPS and revenue below analyst estimates Netflix's latest earnings report includes Q3 guidance that comes in below estimates.

Netflix (NFLX) has released its Q2 2022 earnings report, detailing the film and television streaming company’s financial performance over the past quarter. It’s here that we learn the company lost 970,000 subscribers during Q2, which is admittedly less than some experts were predicting. The company also provided guidance on the upcoming quarter. Netflix’s Q3 guidance comes in under the estimates from analysts.

Netflix’s (NFLX) Q3 2022 guidance can be found on the second page of the Q2 2022 earnings report, under the Q3 Forecast section. The company is currently predicting $2.14 on earnings-per-share, and a total of $7.84 billion in revenue. However, financial analysts had originally estimated $2.75 earnings-per share and $8.1 billion in revenue.

Our Q3 revenue growth forecast of 5% translates into 12% year over year revenue growth on a constant currency basis. Similarly, excluding the impact of currency, operating profit growth would be -3% year over year (vs our forecast decline of -29%) and operating margin would be 20% (vs our forecast of 16%). As we have written in the past, over the medium term, we intend to continue to adjust our business as appropriate given the relative strength of the USD to protect our operating margin and try to avoid immediate actions that we believe could be detrimental to the business.

While the lower-than-expected guidance may seem like bad news, the stock market seemed to be quite happy with the news from the report. Netflix (NFLX) stock was up in after-hours trading, hitting a high of $218.60. It was valued at $201.63 when the markets closed at 4 p.m. ET.

Netflix's Q3 2022 guidance is lower than expected, and the company gives some interesting reasons why. It directly points to the decrease value in the Euro, and how it's had an ongoing impact on business. This all of course comes from the company's Q2 2022 earnings report.