GM says the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will start at $45,000

Set to arrive next summer, GM has set the price point for its Chevy EV.
Donovan Erskine
General Motors
1

It’s clear that we’re heading towards an all-electric future, with just about every major car manufacturer dipping its toe in electric vehicles in some capacity. General Motors has been one of the biggest names on that front, investing hard in EVs over the past couple years. The company is planning to roll out its Chevrolet Blazer electric vehicle in 2023, and the company has announced that the car will start at $45,000.

General Motors recently unveiled the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, an electric version of the company’s existing SUV line. The Detroit-based car manufacturer announced that the car will hit showrooms in summer 2023, and that it will be starting at $45,000. However, price can reach as high as $66,000 for the SS version, which packs increased horsepower and torque. The car will compete with Tesla’s Model Y and Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, two similar SUV EVs from top players in the space.

GM blazer to release in 2024
The interior of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.
Source: General Motors

As for performance, GM is aiming for the 2024 Chevy Blazer to be capable of going 0-60 in under 4 seconds. The EV’s electric range will fall between 247 and 320 miles, but will depend on the specific model. The model will also determine if the car is rear, front, or all-wheel drive. Although the 2024 Blazer is a continuation of the existing line of SUVs, it’s quite the departure from what consumers expect, as Chevrolet VP Scott Bell explained. “It is Blazer by name … and the vibe of Blazer, but there’s nothing shared from these two vehicles.”

We’re roughly a year out from the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. It’s the newest electric vehicle from General Motors, which has been making strides to get into the EV space in recent years. For more news in the world of EVs, Shacknews has the info you need.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

