Best wide receivers - Madden NFL 23 These are the top ten wide receivers in Madden NFL 23, based on overall ratings.

Madden NFL 23 is around the corner, and fans will get to explore the latest iteration of EA Sports’ football simulator. A Huge aspect of the arrival of a new Madden game is the new player ratings. It’s always a point of debate, and EA Sports has gotten the ball rolling by revealing the highest-rated wide receivers in the upcoming game. Let’s take a look at the best wide receivers in Madden NFL 23.

Best wide receivers - Madden NFL 23

Cooper Kupp has a 98 overall rating in Madden NFL 23.

Source: USA Today Sports

Devante Adams - 99

Cooper Kupp - 98

Tyreek Hill - 97

DeAndre Hopkins - 96

Stefon Diggs - 95

Justin Jefferson - 93

Mike Evans - 92

Terry McLaurin - 91

Keenan Allen - 91

Amari Cooper - 90

Devante Adams once again joins the 99 Club as the highest-rated wide receiver in Madden NFL 23. This time around, it’ll be in new threads, as the wide receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason. Cooper Kupp had a record year and led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl Victory, earning himself a 98 overall in Madden NFL 23. Despite missing a solid chunk of the previous season due to injury, DeAndre Hopkins still finds himself in the upper echelon of wide receivers.

The rest of the top ten features several familiar faces, including Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, and Amari Cooper. A big story here is Justin Jefferson and Terry McLaurin. After a couple of impressive seasons for the Vikings and Commanders respectively, the young WRs have earned themselves spots in the coveted top ten list. Of course, new players can’t join the top ten with others leaving. Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, and Michael Thomas are all players that were on the list last year that fell out of the top ten in Madden NFL 23.

The top ten WRs in Madden NFL 23.

Source: NFL

Those are the best Wide Receivers in Madden NFL 23. Once the NFL season starts this fall, EA Sports will adjust the ratings to reflect the players’ real-world performance. For more on Madden NFL 23, stick with Shacknews.