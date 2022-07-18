Jerry Hook forms Jar of Sparks Studio with NetEase The former head of design on Halo Infinite and Xbox veteran is working on an action-adventure game at his new studio.

Jerry Hook’s departure from Halo Infinite earlier this year was a major loss for the game and the Xbox brand as a whole. A long time member of the Xbox family, Hook had a huge influence over the Halo franchise, and we’ve now got an idea of where he’ll be taking his talents following the split from 343. Jerry Hook has opened Jar of Sparks Studio, a new development studio created in association with NetEase. Described as a AAA studio, the team is already at work on its debut project, an action-adventure game.

The news of Jerry Hook’s new studio was shared this morning through an official news release. Although the company is owned by NetEase, the announcement states that the studio will have full creative freedom. Jar of Sparks Studio will be located in Seattle, Washington, but will recruit developers from all over the world. In addition to Jerry Hook, Jar of Sparks Studio’s talent line-up also includes Paul Crocker (Batman Arkham Trilogy), Greg Stone (Doom 2016), and Steve Dyck (SSX/NBA Street). These developers all previously worked on Halo Infinite before joining Jar of Sparks.

Jerry Hooked previously served as the Head of Design on Halo Infinite.

Source: 343 Industries

Jerry Hook spoke further to the founding of the new studio in a statement.

We have built games for some of the biggest companies in gaming, and now it's time to take a shot at putting our own personal lightning in a bottle. We want to create something new, innovative and that's a blast to play. When looking to create a new studio the most critical part of finding the right partner was being aligned on the fundamental goals of having the freedom to take innovative risks and to put the passion of our creators first. This meant that our player experiences came before the business, which itself is a risk. NetEase came to the table with a strong creative first approach; they demonstrated the same passion we have for our players and building new experiences that we believe players are looking for.

With Jar of Sparks already getting started on its first project, we'll be patiently waiting to see what form it takes.