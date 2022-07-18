Jerry Hook forms Jar of Sparks Studio with NetEase
The former head of design on Halo Infinite and Xbox veteran is working on an action-adventure game at his new studio.
Jerry Hook’s departure from Halo Infinite earlier this year was a major loss for the game and the Xbox brand as a whole. A long time member of the Xbox family, Hook had a huge influence over the Halo franchise, and we’ve now got an idea of where he’ll be taking his talents following the split from 343. Jerry Hook has opened Jar of Sparks Studio, a new development studio created in association with NetEase. Described as a AAA studio, the team is already at work on its debut project, an action-adventure game.
The news of Jerry Hook’s new studio was shared this morning through an official news release. Although the company is owned by NetEase, the announcement states that the studio will have full creative freedom. Jar of Sparks Studio will be located in Seattle, Washington, but will recruit developers from all over the world. In addition to Jerry Hook, Jar of Sparks Studio’s talent line-up also includes Paul Crocker (Batman Arkham Trilogy), Greg Stone (Doom 2016), and Steve Dyck (SSX/NBA Street). These developers all previously worked on Halo Infinite before joining Jar of Sparks.
Jerry Hook spoke further to the founding of the new studio in a statement.
With Jar of Sparks already getting started on its first project, we’ll be patiently waiting to see what form it takes. Be sure to check out our newly created Jar of Sparks topic page for future updates on the studio.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Jerry Hook forms Jar of Sparks Studio with NetEase