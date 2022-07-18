Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Jerry Hook forms Jar of Sparks Studio with NetEase

The former head of design on Halo Infinite and Xbox veteran is working on an action-adventure game at his new studio.
Donovan Erskine
Jar of Sparks Studio
1

Jerry Hook’s departure from Halo Infinite earlier this year was a major loss for the game and the Xbox brand as a whole. A long time member of the Xbox family, Hook had a huge influence over the Halo franchise, and we’ve now got an idea of where he’ll be taking his talents following the split from 343. Jerry Hook has opened Jar of Sparks Studio, a new development studio created in association with NetEase. Described as a AAA studio, the team is already at work on its debut project, an action-adventure game.

The news of Jerry Hook’s new studio was shared this morning through an official news release. Although the company is owned by NetEase, the announcement states that the studio will have full creative freedom. Jar of Sparks Studio will be located in Seattle, Washington, but will recruit developers from all over the world. In addition to Jerry Hook, Jar of Sparks Studio’s talent line-up also includes Paul Crocker (Batman Arkham Trilogy), Greg Stone (Doom 2016), and Steve Dyck (SSX/NBA Street). These developers all previously worked on Halo Infinite before joining Jar of Sparks.

Jerry Hook forms jar of sparks studio
Jerry Hooked previously served as the Head of Design on Halo Infinite.
Source: 343 Industries

Jerry Hook spoke further to the founding of the new studio in a statement.

With Jar of Sparks already getting started on its first project, we’ll be patiently waiting to see what form it takes. Be sure to check out our newly created Jar of Sparks topic page for future updates on the studio.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

