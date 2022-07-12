Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 patch notes rework Mercy and Moira Blizzard has updated the Overwatch 2 Beta with major changes for Mercy and Moira.

Overwatch 2 is currently in the middle of a beta, where fans around the world are getting their hands on the latest iteration of Blizzard's hero shooter. As feedback rolls in, the developers continue to tweak and adjust the game in hopes of making it the most balanced experience possible. With that, Blizzard has deployed a major update to the Overwatch 2 Beta, which reworks Mercy and Moira, and addresses a handful of smaller issues.

Overwatch 2 July 11 Beta patch notes

The Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 patch notes went live on July 11 on all platforms. Here is the full list of changes found in the patch.

General

Added support for HDR displays when supported hardware is detected

Screenshot Quality now properly respects resolutions above 1x

Improved reflections on water surfaces for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

Realtime cloud rendering enabled on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

Heroes

General

The final hit that would deplete a Hero’s Armor Pool is now dynamically reduced

For example: Previously if a hero had 1 armor remaining and took 100 incoming damage, that would instead be reduced to 70 damage due to armor. Now, in the same scenario, that hero will take 99 damage



Support

Mercy

Guardian Angel

The previous iteration of Guardian Angel led to less control for the player overall, often launching Mercy into danger or out of Resurrect range. This version keeps player intent at the forefront while still allowing for vertical mobility without sacrificing control input simplicity.

Mercy is no longer automatically launched upward when she reaches her destination

The ability now has a meter that charges up while Guardian Angel is active

Canceling the ability with Jump now launches Mercy in the direction she is facing

The more charge she has, the more launch speed she’ll have when canceling Guardian Angel with Jump

Holding the backward directional input and canceling Guardian Angel launches Mercy in the opposite direction

Moira

Moira’s strengths lie in her extreme survivability, high healing throughput, and consistent damage output, but other supports have at least one utility option or play-making ability. To remedy this, Biotic Orb has been split into two abilities on separate cooldowns: Biotic Orb and Necrotic Orb. Due to Necrotic Orb’s potential to shut down many Ultimates and heavily swing duels in her favor, Moira has also received some compensation nerfs to her overall power.

Necrotic Orb

New ability, temporarily named “Enfeebling Orb” in-game

Replaces Damage Biotic Orb, with a separate cooldown of 16 seconds

Fires a straight moving projectile that explodes in a 3-meter radius on impact of an enemy or environment

Deals 40 impact damage and 10 explosion damage

Enemies affected by Necrotic Orb’s explosion receive the “Weakened” effect, reducing all damage dealt by 75% for 4 seconds

Biotic Orb

Damage Orb has been replaced by a new ability “Necrotic Orb”

Each orb has its own separate cooldown

Healing Orb capacity decreased from 300 to 250

Cooldown increased from 8 to 10 seconds

Biotic Grasp

Self-healing decreased from 24 to 20 per second

Fade

Cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where “Leave as Group” was not working as intended

Fixed a bug where using the “Fall back” option in the communication wheel wasn’t functional

Fixed a bug where slider values could not be adjusted quickly when holding down a direction

Fixed a bug where the “Joined Chat Channel” sound would play whenever there was a change in the chat box

Fixed TE-10413 error code at startup when the user has their PlayStation set to a language that OW2 doesn't support

Heroes

Junker Queen

Fixed a bug where Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade was pulling enemies further than intended

Baptiste

Baptiste Fixed a bug where Baptiste’s secondary fire was traveling through Mei’s Ice Wall

Those are the full patch notes for the Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 update, as shared by Blizzard. As we get closer to the game’s October release date, stay with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Overwatch 2.