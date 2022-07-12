Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 patch notes rework Mercy and Moira
Blizzard has updated the Overwatch 2 Beta with major changes for Mercy and Moira.
Overwatch 2 is currently in the middle of a beta, where fans around the world are getting their hands on the latest iteration of Blizzard's hero shooter. As feedback rolls in, the developers continue to tweak and adjust the game in hopes of making it the most balanced experience possible. With that, Blizzard has deployed a major update to the Overwatch 2 Beta, which reworks Mercy and Moira, and addresses a handful of smaller issues.
Overwatch 2 July 11 Beta patch notes
The Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 patch notes went live on July 11 on all platforms. Here is the full list of changes found in the patch.
General
- Added support for HDR displays when supported hardware is detected
- Screenshot Quality now properly respects resolutions above 1x
- Improved reflections on water surfaces for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles
- Realtime cloud rendering enabled on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles
Heroes
General
- The final hit that would deplete a Hero’s Armor Pool is now dynamically reduced
- For example: Previously if a hero had 1 armor remaining and took 100 incoming damage, that would instead be reduced to 70 damage due to armor. Now, in the same scenario, that hero will take 99 damage
Support
Mercy
Guardian Angel
The previous iteration of Guardian Angel led to less control for the player overall, often launching Mercy into danger or out of Resurrect range. This version keeps player intent at the forefront while still allowing for vertical mobility without sacrificing control input simplicity.
- Mercy is no longer automatically launched upward when she reaches her destination
- The ability now has a meter that charges up while Guardian Angel is active
- Canceling the ability with Jump now launches Mercy in the direction she is facing
- The more charge she has, the more launch speed she’ll have when canceling Guardian Angel with Jump
- Holding the backward directional input and canceling Guardian Angel launches Mercy in the opposite direction
Moira
Moira’s strengths lie in her extreme survivability, high healing throughput, and consistent damage output, but other supports have at least one utility option or play-making ability. To remedy this, Biotic Orb has been split into two abilities on separate cooldowns: Biotic Orb and Necrotic Orb. Due to Necrotic Orb’s potential to shut down many Ultimates and heavily swing duels in her favor, Moira has also received some compensation nerfs to her overall power.
Necrotic Orb
- New ability, temporarily named “Enfeebling Orb” in-game
- Replaces Damage Biotic Orb, with a separate cooldown of 16 seconds
- Fires a straight moving projectile that explodes in a 3-meter radius on impact of an enemy or environment
- Deals 40 impact damage and 10 explosion damage
- Enemies affected by Necrotic Orb’s explosion receive the “Weakened” effect, reducing all damage dealt by 75% for 4 seconds
Biotic Orb
- Damage Orb has been replaced by a new ability “Necrotic Orb”
- Each orb has its own separate cooldown
- Healing Orb capacity decreased from 300 to 250
- Cooldown increased from 8 to 10 seconds
Biotic Grasp
- Self-healing decreased from 24 to 20 per second
Fade
- Cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds
Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed a bug where “Leave as Group” was not working as intended
- Fixed a bug where using the “Fall back” option in the communication wheel wasn’t functional
- Fixed a bug where slider values could not be adjusted quickly when holding down a direction
- Fixed a bug where the “Joined Chat Channel” sound would play whenever there was a change in the chat box
- Fixed TE-10413 error code at startup when the user has their PlayStation set to a language that OW2 doesn't support
Heroes
Junker Queen
- Fixed a bug where Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade was pulling enemies further than intended
Baptiste
- Fixed a bug where Baptiste’s secondary fire was traveling through Mei’s Ice Wall
Those are the full patch notes for the Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 update, as shared by Blizzard. As we get closer to the game’s October release date, stay with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Overwatch 2.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 patch notes rework Mercy and Moira