Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 patch notes rework Mercy and Moira

Blizzard has updated the Overwatch 2 Beta with major changes for Mercy and Moira.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

Overwatch 2 is currently in the middle of a beta, where fans around the world are getting their hands on the latest iteration of Blizzard's hero shooter. As feedback rolls in, the developers continue to tweak and adjust the game in hopes of making it the most balanced experience possible. With that, Blizzard has deployed a major update to the Overwatch 2 Beta, which reworks Mercy and Moira, and addresses a handful of smaller issues.

Overwatch 2 July 11 Beta patch notes

overwatch 2 july 11 beta patch notes

The Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 patch notes went live on July 11 on all platforms. Here is the full list of changes found in the patch.

General

  • Added support for HDR displays when supported hardware is detected
  • Screenshot Quality now properly respects resolutions above 1x
  • Improved reflections on water surfaces for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles
  • Realtime cloud rendering enabled on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

Heroes

General

  • The final hit that would deplete a Hero’s Armor Pool is now dynamically reduced
    • For example: Previously if a hero had 1 armor remaining and took 100 incoming damage, that would instead be reduced to 70 damage due to armor. Now, in the same scenario, that hero will take 99 damage

Support

Mercy

Guardian Angel

The previous iteration of Guardian Angel led to less control for the player overall, often launching Mercy into danger or out of Resurrect range. This version keeps player intent at the forefront while still allowing for vertical mobility without sacrificing control input simplicity.

  • Mercy is no longer automatically launched upward when she reaches her destination
  • The ability now has a meter that charges up while Guardian Angel is active
  • Canceling the ability with Jump now launches Mercy in the direction she is facing
    • The more charge she has, the more launch speed she’ll have when canceling Guardian Angel with Jump
  • Holding the backward directional input and canceling Guardian Angel launches Mercy in the opposite direction

Moira

Moira’s strengths lie in her extreme survivability, high healing throughput, and consistent damage output, but other supports have at least one utility option or play-making ability. To remedy this, Biotic Orb has been split into two abilities on separate cooldowns: Biotic Orb and Necrotic Orb. Due to Necrotic Orb’s potential to shut down many Ultimates and heavily swing duels in her favor, Moira has also received some compensation nerfs to her overall power.

Necrotic Orb

  • New ability, temporarily named “Enfeebling Orb” in-game
  • Replaces Damage Biotic Orb, with a separate cooldown of 16 seconds
  • Fires a straight moving projectile that explodes in a 3-meter radius on impact of an enemy or environment
  • Deals 40 impact damage and 10 explosion damage
  • Enemies affected by Necrotic Orb’s explosion receive the “Weakened” effect, reducing all damage dealt by 75% for 4 seconds

Biotic Orb

  • Damage Orb has been replaced by a new ability “Necrotic Orb”
    • Each orb has its own separate cooldown
  • Healing Orb capacity decreased from 300 to 250
  • Cooldown increased from 8 to 10 seconds

Biotic Grasp

  • Self-healing decreased from 24 to 20 per second

Fade

  • Cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds

Bug Fixes

General

  • Fixed a bug where “Leave as Group” was not working as intended
  • Fixed a bug where using the “Fall back” option in the communication wheel wasn’t functional
  • Fixed a bug where slider values could not be adjusted quickly when holding down a direction
  • Fixed a bug where the “Joined Chat Channel” sound would play whenever there was a change in the chat box
  • Fixed TE-10413 error code at startup when the user has their PlayStation set to a language that OW2 doesn't support

Heroes

Junker Queen

  • Fixed a bug where Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade was pulling enemies further than intended
    Baptiste
  • Fixed a bug where Baptiste’s secondary fire was traveling through Mei’s Ice Wall

Those are the full patch notes for the Overwatch 2 Beta July 11 update, as shared by Blizzard. As we get closer to the game’s October release date, stay with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Overwatch 2.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola