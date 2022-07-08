Overwatch 2 PC system requirements Here are the requirements your PC must meet to play Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is the newest iteration of Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter. With a slew of new Heroes, maps, and reworks, it’s aiming to revitalize the Overwatch formula. The game will be launching on the major console platforms, as well as PC. Those playing on PC will want to make sure their setup is up to snuff to run the game before they bother downloading it. Let’s take a look at the Overwatch 2 PC system requirements.

Overwatch 2 PC system requirements

©Blizzard

These are the Overwatch 2 PC system requirements. Your PC will need to at least meet all of the minimum requirements in order to properly run Overwatch 2. While players can likely still run the game with a PC that doesn’t meet the requirements, they’ll be at risk of running into major issues.

Overwatch 2 minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

RAM: 6 GB

HDD: 50 GB

Overwatch 2 recommended specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 50 GB

The PC system requirements were shared by developer Blizzard on its website. They’re specifically for the PvP Beta that was held prior to the game’s launch. It’s likely that this will be close to the requirements for the 1.0 version of the game, but we’ll be sure to update this guide with that information should it change.

Overwatch 2 isn’t a very graphically demanding game, so it should be playable on even the average low-end PC. That said, you’ll likely want to keep your graphics settings low and avoid doing anything that will push your system to its limit. Those with medium to high-end PCs will be a bit more free to tinker around with the game’s various graphical and visual settings.

Now that you know the Overwatch 2 PC system requirements, you’re equipped to make an informed decision on deciding where to play the game. For more information on Overwatch 2, stick with us here on Shacknews.