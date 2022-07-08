Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Overwatch 2 PC system requirements

Here are the requirements your PC must meet to play Overwatch 2.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Blizzard
1

Overwatch 2 is the newest iteration of Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter. With a slew of new Heroes, maps, and reworks, it’s aiming to revitalize the Overwatch formula. The game will be launching on the major console platforms, as well as PC. Those playing on PC will want to make sure their setup is up to snuff to run the game before they bother downloading it. Let’s take a look at the Overwatch 2 PC system requirements.

Overwatch 2 PC system requirements

overwatch 2 pc system requirements
©Blizzard

These are the Overwatch 2 PC system requirements. Your PC will need to at least meet all of the minimum requirements in order to properly run Overwatch 2. While players can likely still run the game with a PC that doesn’t meet the requirements, they’ll be at risk of running into major issues.

Overwatch 2 minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • HDD: 50 GB

Overwatch 2 recommended specifications

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • HDD: 50 GB

The PC system requirements were shared by developer Blizzard on its website. They’re specifically for the PvP Beta that was held prior to the game’s launch. It’s likely that this will be close to the requirements for the 1.0 version of the game, but we’ll be sure to update this guide with that information should it change.

Overwatch 2 isn’t a very graphically demanding game, so it should be playable on even the average low-end PC. That said, you’ll likely want to keep your graphics settings low and avoid doing anything that will push your system to its limit. Those with medium to high-end PCs will be a bit more free to tinker around with the game’s various graphical and visual settings.

Now that you know the Overwatch 2 PC system requirements, you’re equipped to make an informed decision on deciding where to play the game. For more information on Overwatch 2, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

