Overwatch 2 Beta end date & time Here is when you can expect the Overwatch 2 Beta to wrap up.

With Overwatch 2 set to arrive in October 2022. Blizzard is working to ensure that the game is in the best state possible when that launch comes. That includes holding betas, which fans can participate in and get feedback. There’s currently one going on right now, and players are likely wondering when it will come to a close. Let’s look at the end date for the Overwatch 2 Beta.

The Overwatch 2 Beta will end on July 18, 2022. Developer Blizzard confirmed this detail in the official welcome post at the start of the beta. As for a specific end time, Blizzard has not yet shared that. However, the Overwatch 2 Beta began at 11 a.m. PT on June 28, so perhaps we can expect it to end at the same time on July 18.

The Overwatch 2 Beta is the second opportunity that the public has had to go hands-on with the upcoming hero shooter. Earlier this year, a Closed PvP Beta gave fans the first glimpse at all of the changes in the game, including Hero reworks and the new 5v5 format. Now, players can check out the newest Hero, Junker Queen, as well as the new Rio Map. The beta is also available for players on Xbox and PlayStation in addition to PC.

We had the chance to check out Overwatch 2’s Closed PvP Beta, which left us pretty optimistic for the sequel.

The Overwatch 2 Beta will come to its conclusion on July 18, marking the end of a roughly 3-week period that fans will have to get a feel for the new game. As we get closer to the release date for Overwatch 2, stick with Shacknews for all of the information you need.