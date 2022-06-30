When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Here's when Amazon Prime Day 2022 will bring exclusive sales and deals.

Amazon is one of the world’s leading retailers, with its offerings covering everything from tech and gaming to home, lifestyle, fashion, and more. Amazon Prime Day is the company’s annual event that sees discounts across all of its product departments, and it’s set to take place soon. Let’s look at the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and July 13, 2022. During this two-day event, shoppers can expect to see limited-time discounts on various products available on Amazon’s website. Although the event is still some weeks out, the Prime Day 2022 landing page is live now and highlights several of the products and specials that users can expect when the event begins.

Amazon always slashes prices on its own products during Prime Day. In fact, there are several Ring products that are already discounted ahead of the event. Other Prime Day deals include cash back on purchases of P&G products over $75, as well as a slew of clothing, office equipment, and electronic sales.

Amazon Prime Day also features discounted offers on various subscriptions and services. Many of these are under the Amazon banner, such as Amazon Music and Audible. There are also multiple sweepstakes that users can enter by buying items during the event.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place between July 12-13. The deals will be exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime is a service that will cost you a monthly fee and provides a number of rewards and benefits. Now that you know exactly when Prime Day 2022 will take place, you can gameplan to pick up the items you’ve been waiting to grab.