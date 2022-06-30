Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Amazon
Amazon is one of the world’s leading retailers, with its offerings covering everything from tech and gaming to home, lifestyle, fashion, and more. Amazon Prime Day is the company’s annual event that sees discounts across all of its product departments, and it’s set to take place soon. Let’s look at the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

amazon prime day 2022 dates

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and July 13, 2022. During this two-day event, shoppers can expect to see limited-time discounts on various products available on Amazon’s website. Although the event is still some weeks out, the Prime Day 2022 landing page is live now and highlights several of the products and specials that users can expect when the event begins.

Amazon always slashes prices on its own products during Prime Day. In fact, there are several Ring products that are already discounted ahead of the event. Other Prime Day deals include cash back on purchases of P&G products over $75, as well as a slew of clothing, office equipment, and electronic sales.

Amazon Prime Day also features discounted offers on various subscriptions and services. Many of these are under the Amazon banner, such as Amazon Music and Audible. There are also multiple sweepstakes that users can enter by buying items during the event.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place between July 12-13. The deals will be exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime is a service that will cost you a monthly fee and provides a number of rewards and benefits. Now that you know exactly when Prime Day 2022 will take place, you can gameplan to pick up the items you’ve been waiting to grab.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

