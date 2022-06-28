Spellbreak servers to shut down in early 2023 Proletariat has announced that Spellbreak servers will go offline next year.

Spellbreak was one of the more interesting games to come out of the battle royale craze over the past several years. Developed by Proletariat, this game saw players wielding a variety of magical elements to take out enemies in a fight to be the last player (or team) standing. Unfortunately, the game’s days are now numbered. The developers have announced that development on Spellbreak will cease, and that the game’s servers will be shut down in early 2023.

Proletariat shared an update on the future of Spellbreak to its official website earlier today where it broke the news to fans. After a four year run, development has ended on the game. Those displeased with the news can still enjoy everything Spellbreak has to offer for at least the next six months, as servers will go offline sometime early next year. The letter speaks about the inspiration to create Spellbreak in the first place, as well as a look to the future.

Our vision was to create a fresh, multiplayer action-spellcasting game with exceptional movement and class customization that would give players the chance to unleash their inner battlemage. We are grateful to everyone in the game’s community for exploring the magical worlds and experiences we created together. Spellbreak was an ambitious project that saw our team push new boundaries in design and development and we are excited to continue to innovate as we create new titles in the future.

Fans of Proletariat’s work on Spellbreak can at least take solace in the fact that the studio won’t be going away, as it alludes to new games being in development. We here at Shacknews had quite a good time in the magical battle royale, naming Spellbreak the best free-to-play game of 2020. For whatever Proletariat has up its sleeve next, you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews.