Spellbreak servers to shut down in early 2023

Proletariat has announced that Spellbreak servers will go offline next year.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Proletariat
Spellbreak was one of the more interesting games to come out of the battle royale craze over the past several years. Developed by Proletariat, this game saw players wielding a variety of magical elements to take out enemies in a fight to be the last player (or team) standing. Unfortunately, the game’s days are now numbered. The developers have announced that development on Spellbreak will cease, and that the game’s servers will be shut down in early 2023.

Proletariat shared an update on the future of Spellbreak to its official website earlier today where it broke the news to fans. After a four year run, development has ended on the game. Those displeased with the news can still enjoy everything Spellbreak has to offer for at least the next six months, as servers will go offline sometime early next year. The letter speaks about the inspiration to create Spellbreak in the first place, as well as a look to the future.

spellbreak server shutdown

Fans of Proletariat’s work on Spellbreak can at least take solace in the fact that the studio won’t be going away, as it alludes to new games being in development. We here at Shacknews had quite a good time in the magical battle royale, naming Spellbreak the best free-to-play game of 2020. For whatever Proletariat has up its sleeve next, you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

