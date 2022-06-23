Weekend PC Download Deals for June 23: Steam Summer Sale 2022 begins
The Steam Summer Sale takes center stage on this week's PC gaming deals.
The Steam Summer Sale is arguably the most highly-anticipated annual sale event in all of PC gaming. The time has finally gone, and Valve’s platform has a plethora of games available at a discounted price for the next couple of weeks. Of course, Steam isn’t the only place to buy games on PC, and there are plenty of sales to check out on other platforms.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Steam
Steam Summer Sale is running from June 23 - July 7. Here are some of the best deals that you’ll find on the platform.
- Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - $27.99 (30% off)
- Half-Life: Alyx - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village $29.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 4 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- God of War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $16.99 (15% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Forest - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Omori - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $24.99 (33% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death’s Door - $9.99 (50% off)
Epic Games Store
- A Game of Thrones: The Board Game - Free
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 - Free
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance - $24.99 (50% off)
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
GOG.com
- Doom 64 - $1.24 (75% off)
- Wildermyth - $18.74 (25% off)
- Toem - $11.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- System Shock 2 - $1.99 (80% off) [Limited copies, expires on June 24]
- Dragon Age Origins: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- More on the GOG Summer Sale!
Humble Bundle
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $37.49 (25% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Deluxe - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise - $35.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
Those are the biggest sales we found in the PC world this week. If there are any deals you spotted that we didn’t mention, feel free to point them out in the Chatty below!
