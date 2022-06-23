Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend PC Download Deals for June 23: Steam Summer Sale 2022 begins

The Steam Summer Sale takes center stage on this week's PC gaming deals.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Steam Summer Sale is arguably the most highly-anticipated annual sale event in all of PC gaming. The time has finally gone, and Valve’s platform has a plethora of games available at a discounted price for the next couple of weeks. Of course, Steam isn’t the only place to buy games on PC, and there are plenty of sales to check out on other platforms.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Steam

Steam Summer Sale is running from June 23 - July 7. Here are some of the best deals that you’ll find on the platform.

Epic Games Store

Blizzard

GOG.com

Humble Bundle

Those are the biggest sales we found in the PC world this week. If there are any deals you spotted that we didn’t mention, feel free to point them out in the Chatty below!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

