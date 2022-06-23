Weekend Console Download Deals for June 23: Nintendo Switch Super Sale Nintendo's Big Ol' Super Sale takes the spotlight in this week's console deals.

Nintendo is notorious for not selling its games at a discounted price, or at least at the same level as its competitors. In a rare move, the company has kicked off the Big Ol' Super Sale, which sees price slashes of up to 50 percent on numerous titles on the Switch eShop. That said, the Switch isn’t the only console with some solid deals to be had this week.

Xbox is still going strong with its Deals Unlocked and Publisher Spotlight promotions, which see a plethora of video games available at a marked down price. While there isn’t any special event going on at PlayStation, there are several games available at discount for PlayStation fans too.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Nintendo Switch

These are all from the Nintendo Switch Big Ol’ Super Sale event, which began on June 23 and will conclude on July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Xbox

Additional deals are available to Xbox gamers thanks to Deals Unlocked and Publisher Spotlight. These offers are available to all users on the platform.

Deals Unlocked

Publisher Spotlight

PlayStation

Sony may have just recently launched its revamped version of PS Plus, but there are still plenty of games to be grabbed at a discounted price for players looking to buy their games in whole. Sales are divided between PS4 and PS5, but keep in mind that PS4 games can be played on the PS5.

Those are the best console deals we found this week. If there are any extras that you’d like to shout out yourself, you can do so in the Chatty below!