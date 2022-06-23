Weekend Console Download Deals for June 23: Nintendo Switch Super Sale
Nintendo's Big Ol' Super Sale takes the spotlight in this week's console deals.
Nintendo is notorious for not selling its games at a discounted price, or at least at the same level as its competitors. In a rare move, the company has kicked off the Big Ol' Super Sale, which sees price slashes of up to 50 percent on numerous titles on the Switch eShop. That said, the Switch isn’t the only console with some solid deals to be had this week.
Xbox is still going strong with its Deals Unlocked and Publisher Spotlight promotions, which see a plethora of video games available at a marked down price. While there isn’t any special event going on at PlayStation, there are several games available at discount for PlayStation fans too.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Nintendo Switch
These are all from the Nintendo Switch Big Ol’ Super Sale event, which began on June 23 and will conclude on July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Super Mario Odyssey - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $44.99 (25% off)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Death’s Door - $12.99 (35% off)
- MLB The Show 22 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Doom Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.49 (30% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $17.99 (40% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $13.99 (30% off)
Xbox
Additional deals are available to Xbox gamers thanks to Deals Unlocked and Publisher Spotlight. These offers are available to all users on the platform.
Deals Unlocked
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle - $11.99 (85% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - $47.99 (20% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Extraction Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Riders Republic - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 23.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 Xbox Series X/S version - $48.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
Publisher Spotlight
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dolmen - $27.99 (30% off)
- Ashen: Definitive Edition - $14.39 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $17.99 (55% off)
PlayStation
Sony may have just recently launched its revamped version of PS Plus, but there are still plenty of games to be grabbed at a discounted price for players looking to buy their games in whole. Sales are divided between PS4 and PS5, but keep in mind that PS4 games can be played on the PS5.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition [PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands [PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS4/PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [PS4/PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS4] - $10.19 (83% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [PS4/PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS4/PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS4/PS5] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4/PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS4/PS5] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Marvel’s Avengers [PS4/PS5] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS4/PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
Those are the best console deals we found this week. If there are any extras that you’d like to shout out yourself, you can do so in the Chatty below!
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 23: Nintendo Switch Super Sale