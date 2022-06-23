A Plague Tale: Requiem release date Asobo Studio has confirmed the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the follow up to the 2019 action-adventure game from Asobo Studio. Picking up where Innocence left off, Requiem continues the story of the characters that players have come to love. Fans are surely anticipating the day that they can get their hands on the game, so let’s take a look at the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem release date

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on October 18, 2022. Developer Asobo Studio announced this date on June 23. When the game launches, it will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC for the price of $59.99 USD.

The reveal of A Plague Tale: Requiem’s release date came alongside a new gameplay trailer. This extended look at the upcoming game is 12-minutes long and was shared to the Focus Entertainment YouTube channel. We get to see new interactions between our main characters, showcasing how their relationship has grown since the first game. We also meet some of the new characters that they’ll come across on their journey.

Image: Focus Entertainment.

Stealth was a major aspect of A Plague Tale: Innocence, and that will also be the case in Requiem, as evident in the extended gameplay trailer. We see Amicia and Hugo sneaking around enemies, using their abilities to avoid detection. We also see some stealth takedowns, as Amicia uses her crossbow to quickly dispatch an enemy before they can alert the others.

Players can expect to play A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases on October 18, 2022. The game was first announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2021. As we get closer to that date, consider bookmarking our topic page dedicated to Requiem for any potential updates.