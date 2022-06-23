How to play with friends - Mario Strikers: Battle League Here is how you can play with your friends in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the latest entry in Nintendo’s arcade soccer franchise. Developed by Next Level Game, Battle League sees various beloved Mario characters going head-to-head in interdimensional games of soccer. If you want to suit up alongside some pals, we can show you how to play with friends in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

To play with friends in Mario Strikers: Battle League, select Quick Battle from the main menu. From here, choose Online Play and then select Join Friends. If your friend has created a lobby, it will appear on this screen. Simply select their lobby to join them. To create a lobby, press Y to create a room.

You can also play with friends if you are in a Strikers Club together. This can be done by navigating to Season Match in the Strikers Club menu and selecting Join on Your Own. You will once again have the option to join an existing lobby or start one on your own. When playing online, you can only play with a maximum party of two players. If you’re playing in-person on the same console, simply go to Quick Battle and select Single Console, where you can choose between 1-4 players.

When playing online, you have the option to join a lobby with players on your console by increasing the player count when selecting the mode. The Battle Friends tab in the Online Play will also let you face off against your friends in some friendly competition.

That’s how you can play with friends in Mario Strikers: Battle League. To hear what we thought of the game as a whole, consider reading Ozzie Mejia’s review. For more on Mario Strikers: Battle League, Shacknews is your place.