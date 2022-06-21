Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All seasons and start dates - Overwatch 2

Here are all of the seasons and their respective start dates in Overwatch 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Blizzard
1

Overwatch 2 arrives in October 2022 and brings about a new iteration on Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter. With a deep cast of playable characters, maps, and modes, there’s quite a bit for players to chew on. The game’s seasonal format will usher in new cosmetics as well as gameplay-related content on a regular basis, so players will likely be eager to learn when they can expect seasons to start and end. Let’s look at all of the seasons and their respective start dates in Overwatch 2.

All seasons in Overwatch 2

overwatch 2 season dates

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4, 2022, with its multiplayer component being free-to-play. The developer has already outlined its post-launch plans, which include plans for the game’s earliest seasons. Let’s check out all of the seasons for Overwatch 2, as confirmed by Blizzard.

All Seasons in Overwatch 2
Season Number Start Date End Date Duration
Season 1 October 4, 2022 December 6, 2022 63 days
Season 2 December 6, 2022 Unknown Unknown

Overwatch 2 will hit the ground running with Season 1 beginning on the same day as the game is released. From then, it seems that a typical Overwatch 2 season will last for around two months.

When a new season starts in Overwatch 2, ranks will be reset and players will have to be placed again. Blizzard has also revealed that it will be doing away with Loot Boxes and introducing a Battle Pass system. It appears that Blizzard will look to have a new Battle Pass available at the start of every season, as well as at least one Mythic Skin.

overwatch 2 2023 plans

Those are all of the seasons that we currently know of in Overwatch 2. As we get closer to the game’s launch, the developers will continue to reveal more details about its post-launch plans. With that in mind, you may want to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with new information as we learn about future Overwatch 2 seasons.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola