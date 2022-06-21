All seasons and start dates - Overwatch 2 Here are all of the seasons and their respective start dates in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 arrives in October 2022 and brings about a new iteration on Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter. With a deep cast of playable characters, maps, and modes, there’s quite a bit for players to chew on. The game’s seasonal format will usher in new cosmetics as well as gameplay-related content on a regular basis, so players will likely be eager to learn when they can expect seasons to start and end. Let’s look at all of the seasons and their respective start dates in Overwatch 2.

All seasons in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4, 2022, with its multiplayer component being free-to-play. The developer has already outlined its post-launch plans, which include plans for the game’s earliest seasons. Let’s check out all of the seasons for Overwatch 2, as confirmed by Blizzard.

All Seasons in Overwatch 2 Season Number Start Date End Date Duration Season 1 October 4, 2022 December 6, 2022 63 days Season 2 December 6, 2022 Unknown Unknown

Overwatch 2 will hit the ground running with Season 1 beginning on the same day as the game is released. From then, it seems that a typical Overwatch 2 season will last for around two months.

When a new season starts in Overwatch 2, ranks will be reset and players will have to be placed again. Blizzard has also revealed that it will be doing away with Loot Boxes and introducing a Battle Pass system. It appears that Blizzard will look to have a new Battle Pass available at the start of every season, as well as at least one Mythic Skin.

Those are all of the seasons that we currently know of in Overwatch 2. As we get closer to the game’s launch, the developers will continue to reveal more details about its post-launch plans. With that in mind, you may want to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with new information as we learn about future Overwatch 2 seasons.