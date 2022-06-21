Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to unlock Casey Jones - TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Here's how you can unlock Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Dotemu gave fans a classic arcade-style beat ’em up with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The new game lets players step into the shells of the iconic quartet of crime-fighting turtles, as well as their allies Master Splinter and April O’Neil. However, there is an additional character that players can take on their adventures after crossing a certain threshold — Casey Jones. Let’s see how you can unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

How to unlock Casey Jones - TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

how to unlock casey jones in tmnt: Shredder's revenge

To unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, players need to complete the Story Mode. Once you have beaten the main story for the first time, you’ll unlock Casey Jones as a new playable character. This will let you suit up as the hockey mask-wearing crime-fighter for future journeys alongside the turtles and friends. Be aware that you must beat the game in Story Mode in order to unlock Casey Jones. Beating Shredder’s Revenge in Arcade Mode will not unlock the new character.

Casey Jones, like the other playable characters in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, has his own set of unique moves and abilities. That means there’s also a suite of combos that you can use to make quick work of the waves of enemies that the game tosses at you. Casey uses a variety of weapons in combat, including a baseball bat and a hockey stick. He also wears a baseball helmet when using his slide attack.

That’s how you can unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. With the brawler allowing co-op with up to six players, it’s nice to have the extra option available. Casey is also a longtime fan favorite character from the Ninja Turtles franchise. If you’re interested in checking out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for yourself, consider reading our glowing review of the game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola