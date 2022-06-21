How to unlock Casey Jones - TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Here's how you can unlock Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Dotemu gave fans a classic arcade-style beat ’em up with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The new game lets players step into the shells of the iconic quartet of crime-fighting turtles, as well as their allies Master Splinter and April O’Neil. However, there is an additional character that players can take on their adventures after crossing a certain threshold — Casey Jones. Let’s see how you can unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

To unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, players need to complete the Story Mode. Once you have beaten the main story for the first time, you’ll unlock Casey Jones as a new playable character. This will let you suit up as the hockey mask-wearing crime-fighter for future journeys alongside the turtles and friends. Be aware that you must beat the game in Story Mode in order to unlock Casey Jones. Beating Shredder’s Revenge in Arcade Mode will not unlock the new character.

Casey Jones, like the other playable characters in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, has his own set of unique moves and abilities. That means there’s also a suite of combos that you can use to make quick work of the waves of enemies that the game tosses at you. Casey uses a variety of weapons in combat, including a baseball bat and a hockey stick. He also wears a baseball helmet when using his slide attack.

That’s how you can unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. With the brawler allowing co-op with up to six players, it’s nice to have the extra option available. Casey is also a longtime fan favorite character from the Ninja Turtles franchise. If you’re interested in checking out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for yourself, consider reading our glowing review of the game.