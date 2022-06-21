Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to create and set up GameStop Wallet

Here is how you can set up GameStop's new crypto wallet.
1

After a lot of rumors and speculation, GameStop has finally rolled out its crypto wallet. The GameStop Wallet is a part of the company’s blockchain efforts and allows users to store their cryptocurrency and NFTs. If that’s your kind of thing, you may be interested in setting one up for yourself. We can walk you through the process of creating and setting up your very own GameStop Wallet.

To create a GameStop Wallet, you need to download the Chrome Extension from the GameStop Wallet website. You’ll want to then make sure it’s turned on and active in your Google Extensions settings. Open the extension and select ‘Create Wallet,’ you will be prompted to enter a secret phrase. This is the only way to recover your wallet, so consider writing it down somewhere secure.

After you’ve completed those steps, your GameStop Wallet has been created! However, you’ll likely want to actually put things in the wallet. To add funds to your GameStop Wallet, you will need to activate Layer 2. The GameStop Blockchain website provides the following steps for doing so.

  • Click Deposit. Select a method of depositing ETH to Layer 2. You can buy ETH with a credit or debit card, deposit ETH from your Layer 1 balance to your Layer 2 balance, or copy your wallet address and send ETH from another Layer 2 wallet.
  • After funding your account, select Activate, and pay the one-time fee to activate your Layer 2 account.

That’s how you can create and set up a GameStop Wallet. It’s currently only available as a Chrome Extension, but the company says that an iOS app is in development and coming soon. For more on GameStop’s business moves, including its dip into the world of Crypto, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

