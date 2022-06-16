Overwatch 2 release date Here's the official Overwatch 2 release date.

Overwatch 2 is a highly anticipated upcoming first-person shooter from Blizzard Entertainment. Recently, Overwatch 2 was given a solid release date, so let’s dig right in.

Overwatch 2 will release into early access on October 4 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Overwatch 2 will be free to play with Blizzard Entertainment moving towards a seasonal format that ditches the loot boxes. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 will begin on October 4, 2022, and Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will begin on December 6, 2022. There are more seasons planned beyond the first two that were announced, but exact release dates won’t be revealed until a later date. The PvE portion of Overwatch 2 will not launch alongside the PvP modes. PvE is listed on the Overwatch 2 roadmap as beginning in 2023 under the Future Seasons section.

It's worth noting that when Overwatch 2 launches on October 4, 2022, it will be into early access. The 1.0 version of the game will come later. This is largely irrelevant, though, as the game will be starting at least its first season in early access and selling content to players. At that point, you might as well just call it complete and, if it’s in need of some polish and love, patch it. It’s tough to buy into the early access tag for Overwatch 2 when there will have already been multiple betas throughout 2022 and leading up to the early access release.

Overwatch 2 is coming October 4, 2022, so be sure to clear your schedule if you're excited for Blizzard Entertainment's next PvP offering.