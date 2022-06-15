Core Keeper's Sunken Sea update adds new biome, fish & plants Pugstorm has revamped Core Keeper with a batch of new content in its Sunken Sea update.

Core Keeper released earlier this year in Steam Early Access, delivering a hybrid of sandbox and lifestyle gameplay. Allowing up to eight players to explore a vast underground system, Core Keeper is now expanding with the Sunken Sea update, which adds a new biome, along with a slew of new creatures and items for players to discover.

The Sunken Sea update came to Core Keeper on June 15, 2022 and is free for owners of the game. The update adds a water-based biome, filled with new items and creatures to discover. Players can hop into boats to find new islands and battle aquatic enemies. There are also new fish to catch as well as plants to grow, which means new foods to be discovered. When players jump into Sunken Sea, they’ll be able to seek out and battle the game’s newest boss Omoroth the Sea Titan.

“We’re very excited to roll-out our first major content for Core Keeper today with the brand-new Sunken Sea update,” said Sven Thole, CEO & Animator at Pugstorm. “As a biome focussed around water, it has allowed us to expand the game in new and exciting ways that we hope players really enjoy, and we’re looking forward to building on this approach with future content updates later in the year.”

Core Keeper hit Steam Early Access in March of this year and had the Sunken Sea update spotlighted during the PC Gaming Show this past weekend. The game is currently only available on PC, but has been verified for the Steam Deck. For future updates on Core Keeper, stick with us here on Shacknews.