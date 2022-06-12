The Constructors is the next game from the creators of House Flipper Empyrean has revealed The Constructors as its next game.

The PC Gaming Show 2022 was filled with news and announcements surrounding games coming to PC storefronts in the future. During the presentation, the developers of House Flipper and The Tenants appeared to reveal their next design and simulation game. The Constructors is the next game from Empyrean and will let players design the neighborhoods of their dreams.

Empyrean announced The Constructors with a new trailer that was shown during the PC Gaming Show. The trailer shows players tearing down old and abandoned homes to replace them with newer constructions. In a news release shared with Shacknews, the developers further explained what players will be up to in The Constructors.

As the company owner, you'll be tasked with designing new neighborhoods and hiring contractors to execute your vision. The real question is will you be able to stay calm while handling your clients? You know what they say - the successful businessperson is a calm businessperson, right?

Unleash your creativity and build the neighborhood of your dreams. Adjust your designs to fit your clients' needs. Decide on the materials, the number of building stories, the shape of the apartments, windows, and type of light bulbs used in the hallways. Choose from a large collection of outdoor amenities to make your estates more appealing. Will you go for a small community playground or a rooftop basketball court?

The Constructors is just one game that got its reveal during the 2022 PC Gaming Show. Stick with Shacknews for all of your gaming news during these chaotic times.