Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 135

Bryan, Rodney, and Denny join forces to provide in-depth esports discussion with an extra serving of Sauce Talk.

Bryan Lefler
Hello, my good Shackers, and welcome to another weekly recap of all the professional competitive gaming news we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Join Bryan, Rodney, and Denny as they break down all of the big moves in esports as well as some off-topic food chat.

This week, the crew discusses EA embracing Pride Month, multiple reports about the upcoming Street Fighter 6, the latest in Smash Ultimate major tournaments, additions to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and much more! The action starts at 3:30 P.M. PT / 6:30 P.M. ET over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel.

Of course, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in for the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Your support and interaction drives us to make our streams bigger and better with each episode. If you’d like to see more of our ShackStreams, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s not much, but it helps us greatly. Don’t forget, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch sub each month! If you’d like to throw a free subscription our way, we’d love to be the channel for you.

This week’s Wide World of Electronic Sports is about to start, so settle in quick and we’ll see you there!

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

