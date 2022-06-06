Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 135

Hello, my good Shackers, and welcome to another weekly recap of all the professional competitive gaming news we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Join Bryan, Rodney, and Denny as they break down all of the big moves in esports as well as some off-topic food chat.

This week, the crew discusses EA embracing Pride Month, multiple reports about the upcoming Street Fighter 6, the latest in Smash Ultimate major tournaments, additions to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and much more! The action starts at 3:30 P.M. PT / 6:30 P.M. ET over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel.

This week’s Wide World of Electronic Sports is about to start, so settle in quick and we’ll see you there!