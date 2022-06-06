USITC to investigate AMD's claims that Realtek and TCL violated 5 patents The United States International Trade Commission will investigate claims that Realtek and TCL infringed on AMD's copyright.

AMD is one of the premier companies in the tech world, developing processors, graphics cards, and other computer components. With a lot of competition in that field, the company is always keeping a close eye on the others in that space. AMD recently filed a claim against Realtek and TCL Holdings, alleging that the companies were infringing upon its copyright. Now, the United States International Trade Commision will be investigating these claims.

On May 5, 2022, AMD made its claim that both Realtek and TCL Holdings were in violation of five of its patents. The USITC then made an official statement announcing that it would be launching an investigation into the matter. The investigation will see the USITC taking a closer look at graphical components and televisions that use parts from Realtek and TCL. The USITC provided the following locations for both companies that are specifically in question.

TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. of Huizhou, Guangdong, China;

TCL Industries Holdings (H.K.) Limited of Pak Shek Kok, New Territories, Hong Kong;

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;

TCL Technology Group Corporation of Huizhou, Guangdong, China;

TTE Corporation of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;

TCL Holdings (BVI) Limited of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;

TCL King Electrical Appliances (Huizhou) Co. Ltd., of Huizhou, Guangdong, China;

Shenzhen TCL New Technologies Co., Ltd. of Shenzen, Guangdong, China;

TCL MOKA International Limited of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;

TCL Smart Device (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. of Binh Duong Province, Vietnam;

Manufacturas Avanzadas SA de CV of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico;

TCL Electronics Mexico, S de RL de CV of Benito Juarez, Distrito Federal, Mexico;

TCL Overseas Marketing Ltd. of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong; and

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. of Hsinchu, Taiwan.

It will be interesting to see what the findings of this investigation are, and what potential implications they could have for the involved parties. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation and will report any new updates on our topic page dedicated to AMD.