Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

USITC to investigate AMD's claims that Realtek and TCL violated 5 patents

The United States International Trade Commission will investigate claims that Realtek and TCL infringed on AMD's copyright.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

AMD is one of the premier companies in the tech world, developing processors, graphics cards, and other computer components. With a lot of competition in that field, the company is always keeping a close eye on the others in that space. AMD recently filed a claim against Realtek and TCL Holdings, alleging that the companies were infringing upon its copyright. Now, the United States International Trade Commision will be investigating these claims.

On May 5, 2022, AMD made its claim that both Realtek and TCL Holdings were in violation of five of its patents. The USITC then made an official statement announcing that it would be launching an investigation into the matter. The investigation will see the USITC taking a closer look at graphical components and televisions that use parts from Realtek and TCL. The USITC provided the following locations for both companies that are specifically in question.

  • TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. of Huizhou, Guangdong, China;
  • TCL Industries Holdings (H.K.) Limited of Pak Shek Kok, New Territories, Hong Kong;
  • TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;
  • TCL Technology Group Corporation of Huizhou, Guangdong, China;
  • TTE Corporation of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;
  • TCL Holdings (BVI) Limited of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;
  • TCL King Electrical Appliances (Huizhou) Co. Ltd., of Huizhou, Guangdong, China;
  • Shenzhen TCL New Technologies Co., Ltd. of Shenzen, Guangdong, China;
  • TCL MOKA International Limited of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong;
  • TCL Smart Device (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. of Binh Duong Province, Vietnam;
  • Manufacturas Avanzadas SA de CV of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico;
  • TCL Electronics Mexico, S de RL de CV of Benito Juarez, Distrito Federal, Mexico;
  • TCL Overseas Marketing Ltd. of Sha Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong; and
  • Realtek Semiconductor Corp. of Hsinchu, Taiwan.

It will be interesting to see what the findings of this investigation are, and what potential implications they could have for the involved parties. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation and will report any new updates on our topic page dedicated to AMD.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola