How to watch Fortnite's Collision event

Here's how you can watch Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 2 Collision event.
Donovan Erskine
Fortnite will soon close out Chapter 3 Season 2 and usher in Chapter 3 Season 3. In true Fortnite fashion, the end of the season will come with a major in-game event. Titled “Collision,” this event will see the inhabitants of Battle Royale Island going against a powerful threat. It’s a one-time event, and likely not one you’ll want to miss. Let’s look at how you can watch Fortnite’s Collision event.

How to watch Fortnite’s Collision event

fortnite collision event

Fortnite’s Collision event will take place on Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. To watch the event, you’ll need to log into Fortnite and queue into the dedicated playlist for the event. Fortnite has a history of heavy traffic during its season-ending events, so we recommend you get into the queue as early as possible to avoid any matchmaking/server issues when it's time for the action to go down.

As for what to expect during the event, it seems like we’re in-store for a huge battle. A new version of the Mecha Team Leader has slowly been teased throughout the season, and it appears we’ll see the giant robotic fighter in action. The in-game events are a one-time only ordeal, and Epic Games does not provide any sort of replay function, so you’ll need to be there yourself in order to see it. If you aren’t able to attend the event, you’ll have to look to content creators that have likely recorded the event.

Collision will bring Chapter 3 Season 2 to a close. Not too long after the event’s conclusion, the Chapter 3 Season 3 update will be deployed and players will be able to jump into a fresh batch of content. We’ll have more details on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 when it becomes available right here on Shacknews.

