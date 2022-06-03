Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dave Clark resigns as Amazon (AMZN) consumer CEO

Amazon's Dave Clark is resigning after 23 years with the company.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It would be an understatement to say that Amazon (AMZN) has seen astronomical growth over the past couple decades. One of the consistent during that period has been Dave Clark, who has been serving as the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business. However, Amazon will now have to navigate without him, as Dave Clark has announced his resignation from Amazon after 23 years.

Dave Clark announced his resignation from Amazon in a letter sent to his team, which he shared on his Twitter account. In the letter, Clark reflects on his more than two decades at Amazon, and looks toward the future.

Dave Clark resigns as Amazon (AMZN) consumer CEO

He goes on to discuss his recent years at Amazon, helping the team to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as inflation in 2022. While we often see long-tenured leadership move to a consulting or board role, it appears that Clark will be exiting Amazon altogether.

In his sharing of the letter, Dave Clark states that “it’s time for [him] to build again,” implying that he’s already got his next business venture lined up. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands next. For more on the business moves at Amazon, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola