Dave Clark resigns as Amazon (AMZN) consumer CEO Amazon's Dave Clark is resigning after 23 years with the company.

It would be an understatement to say that Amazon (AMZN) has seen astronomical growth over the past couple decades. One of the consistent during that period has been Dave Clark, who has been serving as the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business. However, Amazon will now have to navigate without him, as Dave Clark has announced his resignation from Amazon after 23 years.

Dave Clark announced his resignation from Amazon in a letter sent to his team, which he shared on his Twitter account. In the letter, Clark reflects on his more than two decades at Amazon, and looks toward the future.

Twenty-three years ago, I took what felt like a big personal bet when I joined Amazon out of grad school. We were a small company with only six fulfillment centers that year, but growing fast. I was drawn to the opportunity at Amazon because of the people i Met when I came to Seattle. They were brilliant people - builders who were intent on changing the world through their work. They were also some of the most eclectic and fun people I had ever met from any company. Amazon was on the opposite side of the country where I had spent my life up to that point, but I loaded up the truck and headed west.

He goes on to discuss his recent years at Amazon, helping the team to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as inflation in 2022. While we often see long-tenured leadership move to a consulting or board role, it appears that Clark will be exiting Amazon altogether.

In his sharing of the letter, Dave Clark states that “it’s time for [him] to build again,” implying that he’s already got his next business venture lined up. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands next. For more on the business moves at Amazon, stick with us here on Shacknews.