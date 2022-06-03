Xur's location & wares for June 3, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where the Agent of the Nine can be found in Destiny 2 this weekend.

It’s Friday, Guardians, so it’s time for another visit to Xur’s location in Destiny 2. The Agent of the Nine has arrived, bringing a bag full of goodies that range from Legendary to Exotic armor and weapons. We’ll break down where to find Xur, and what you should be picking up this weekend.

Xur’s location for June 3, 2022

Xur is located on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave region. Spawn in at the nearby fast-travel spot, hop on your Sparrow, then ride forward to find Xur sitting in a giant tree on the right side of the road.

Xur’s wares for June 3, 2022

Below you’ll find a complete list of Xur’s Exotic inventory, plus some advice on what you should buy.

Coldheart (Trace Rifle)

Oathkeeper

Mobility - 3 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 8 Strength - 12 Total - 59

Ashen Wake

Mobility - 9 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 18 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 2 Strength - 14 Total - 64

Astrocyte Verse

Mobility - 3 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 14 Strength - 9 Total - 60



Now, if you’re wondering what to buy, the priority should always be items you don’t own, but we’ll break it down for you in a way that’s easy to understand.

Buy Exotic armor you don’t own for your main class

Buy Exotic weapons if you don’t own them

Buy Exotic armor you don’t own for the remaining classes

But the Exotic Engram

Buy Legendary weapons if you find a roll you like

That’s how you should approach your visit to Xur each week. Fill out your Collections with items you don’t already own, starting with his Exotic offerings. Then, move to the Legendary weapons and check for anything you don’t own, or anything that has a roll that appeals to you.

Now that you know where Xur is, and what he’s selling, you can get back to being a Guardian. Be sure to hit up our Destiny 2 strategy guide if you’re struggling with any other part of the game.