Madden NFL 23 details gameplay updates and features EA Sports has revealed FieldSENSE for Madden NFL 23 as well as some mode changes.

Madden NFL 23 is set to launch later this year, delivering the latest iteration of EA Sports’ American football simulator. The game just recently got its official announcement, revealing the late John Madden as the cover star for all its versions. Now, the developer is revealing details about the contents of the game itself. From new gameplay systems to mode changes, there’s a lot to unpack in the latest batch of Madden NFL 23 news.

EA Sports shared gameplay details on Madden NFL 25’s changes and updates this morning. The developers introduce us to FieldSENSE, a new system that will hopefully improve the on-field gameplay experience for players. “Leveraging animation branching technology and a suite of new user control mechanics, FieldSENSE delivers a seamless gameplay flow with authentic outcomes on every play.”

EA Sports provided the following notes for the core pillars of FieldSENSE:

Hit Everything: Improved animation branching technology brought by FieldSENSE allows you to Hit Everything on defense. You can perform mid-air knockouts, hit the pile to assist in tackles already in progress, blow up blocks, and force turnovers with standup tackles resulting in authentic, realistic outcomes on the field.

360° Cuts: 360 cut controls give the ball carrier more freedom and fluidity to hit the gaps that you want to with reduced rounded “car turns.” You can plant-and-go, elude defenders to break big plays, or hard cut and immediately change direction just like the best do in the NFL all using the Left Trigger/L2 and a well-timed flick of the stick.

Skill Based Passing: FieldSENSE introduces skill-based passing with a new accuracy reticle and passing meter that put you in control of the accuracy and power of your passes with one button. Lead your receivers open, drop back-shoulder throws into tight windows, and place every pass where only your receiver can catch it with surgical accuracy thanks to this all-new way to pass. You also have the option to return to classic passing if you prefer.

WR V. DB: New wide receiver release moves, and defensive back counter press mechanics put the power to execute and get open on every route and the ability to play shut down corner at your fingertips in crucial 1-v-1 battles off the line.

EA Sports also states that Franchise mode has received added Staff Management, planning, and scouting capabilities. There is also a new streamlined playbook system that will hopefully make it easier to access the plays you want.

Madden NFL 23 will launch this year ahead of the start of the real-world NFL season. We’ll have to wait to see if the new changes solve any of the issues that have held the franchise back in recent years. We’ll continue to monitor and deliver the latest Madden NFL 23 news.