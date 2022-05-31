Varjo's high-end VR headset adds a brain-computer interface Varjo has partnered with OpenBCI to implement brain-computer tech into VR headsets.

Varjo is a leading manufacturer in high-end VR headsets. Looking to push the medium forward for developers and consumers alike, the company is often on the cutting edge of the latest in virtual reality, and will look to take its services a step forward with a new business partnership. Varjo has announced that it’s partnered with OpenBCI for the launch of Galea, a new brain-computer interface from the latter.

Varjo and OpenBCI announced their partnership in a news release shared to Varjo’s website. The partnership will be for the launch of Galea, a hardware and software program that implements a brain-computer interface into head-mounted displays (headsets). Varjo will look to utilize this new technology in its Aero Headset, which the company says will be the first VR headset that “simultaneously measures the user’s heart, skin, muscles, eyes, and brain.”

OpenBCI founder and CEO Conor Russomanno provided a statement on the announcement.

Ultimately, I see the combination of neurotechnology and mixed reality as the future of personal computers. We’ve been watching carefully as neuroscience, BCI, and consumer technology have converged over the past several years. Varjo’s headsets are some of the best I’ve ever experienced and I can’t wait to see what our Beta users will be able to create with Galea.

Varjo co-founder and CTO Urho Konttori also spoke to the news.

Varjo is proud to join forces with OpenBCI and expand access to the highest-fidelity VR to the research and developer community looking to pioneer new understandings of the human body and mind. The integration will allow Galea users to unlock the most immersive VR experience available on the market today and truly push the boundaries of innovation in a number of fields.

The companies state that they will initially open up pre-orders for Galea to developers and researchers, with the remaining units being available to the public starting on July 1. For the latest news in technology and VR, stick with Shacknews.