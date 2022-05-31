Varjo's high-end VR headset adds a brain-computer interface
Varjo has partnered with OpenBCI to implement brain-computer tech into VR headsets.
Varjo is a leading manufacturer in high-end VR headsets. Looking to push the medium forward for developers and consumers alike, the company is often on the cutting edge of the latest in virtual reality, and will look to take its services a step forward with a new business partnership. Varjo has announced that it’s partnered with OpenBCI for the launch of Galea, a new brain-computer interface from the latter.
Varjo and OpenBCI announced their partnership in a news release shared to Varjo’s website. The partnership will be for the launch of Galea, a hardware and software program that implements a brain-computer interface into head-mounted displays (headsets). Varjo will look to utilize this new technology in its Aero Headset, which the company says will be the first VR headset that “simultaneously measures the user’s heart, skin, muscles, eyes, and brain.”
OpenBCI founder and CEO Conor Russomanno provided a statement on the announcement.
Varjo co-founder and CTO Urho Konttori also spoke to the news.
The companies state that they will initially open up pre-orders for Galea to developers and researchers, with the remaining units being available to the public starting on July 1. For the latest news in technology and VR, stick with Shacknews.
I'm highly skeptical but very very curious to see how and what this can be used for, if anything. The spec page is kind of blowing my mind though, I don't know if it's good but wow. https://imgur.com/lDQB5F1 from the bottom here https://galea.co/#home
"Varjo Aero + Galea kit appears to be priced at $22,500" Ouch but that makes sense, not for consumers yet.
https://www.roadtovr.com/varjos-aero-open-brain-computer-bci/
