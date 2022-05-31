Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Varjo's high-end VR headset adds a brain-computer interface

Varjo has partnered with OpenBCI to implement brain-computer tech into VR headsets.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Varjo is a leading manufacturer in high-end VR headsets. Looking to push the medium forward for developers and consumers alike, the company is often on the cutting edge of the latest in virtual reality, and will look to take its services a step forward with a new business partnership. Varjo has announced that it’s partnered with OpenBCI for the launch of Galea, a new brain-computer interface from the latter.

Varjo and OpenBCI announced their partnership in a news release shared to Varjo’s website. The partnership will be for the launch of Galea, a hardware and software program that implements a brain-computer interface into head-mounted displays (headsets). Varjo will look to utilize this new technology in its Aero Headset, which the company says will be the first VR headset that “simultaneously measures the user’s heart, skin, muscles, eyes, and brain.”

OpenBCI founder and CEO Conor Russomanno provided a statement on the announcement.

Varjo co-founder and CTO Urho Konttori also spoke to the news.

The companies state that they will initially open up pre-orders for Galea to developers and researchers, with the remaining units being available to the public starting on July 1. For the latest news in technology and VR, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola