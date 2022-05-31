A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer drops tomorrow Game Freak will reveal new details for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet this week.

The Pokemon franchise will kick off its ninth generation later this year with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While we currently don’t know much about the new games other than the titles and Starter Pokemon, that will change soon. Developer Game Freak has announced that a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released tomorrow morning.

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak announced the latest trailer for Scarlet and Violet in a Tweet Tuesday morning. The new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet trailer will be released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET over on the Pokemon YouTube channel. It’s here that we’ll get the latest details on the latest adventure in the Pokemon universe.

As for what exactly to expect during the trailer, it’s likely that we’ll get our first look at the Legendary Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet respectively. When the games were originally announced this year, we were introduced to Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito. Perhaps we’ll now get to see their evolutions?

Trailers for past Pokemon games released around the same time have also revealed new mechanics, such as Dynamaxing. It’s unclear if Scarlet/Violet will introduce something comparable, but if it does, we may see it spotlighted during the new trailer.

We also don’t have a concrete release date for the new Pokemon games outside of the “late 2022” window. It’s a likely possibility that Game Freak will give the games an official release date and reveal their box art.

It’s worth noting that this trailer release is an independent event for the upcoming Pokemon games and has nothing to do with a potential June Nintendo Direct, which has yet to be officially announced. We’ll be checking out the new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet trailer tomorrow morning and will be sure to share all the new details.