Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer drops tomorrow

Game Freak will reveal new details for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet this week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Pokemon franchise will kick off its ninth generation later this year with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While we currently don’t know much about the new games other than the titles and Starter Pokemon, that will change soon. Developer Game Freak has announced that a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released tomorrow morning.

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak announced the latest trailer for Scarlet and Violet in a Tweet Tuesday morning. The new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet trailer will be released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET over on the Pokemon YouTube channel. It’s here that we’ll get the latest details on the latest adventure in the Pokemon universe.

As for what exactly to expect during the trailer, it’s likely that we’ll get our first look at the Legendary Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet respectively. When the games were originally announced this year, we were introduced to Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito. Perhaps we’ll now get to see their evolutions?

Trailers for past Pokemon games released around the same time have also revealed new mechanics, such as Dynamaxing. It’s unclear if Scarlet/Violet will introduce something comparable, but if it does, we may see it spotlighted during the new trailer.

We also don’t have a concrete release date for the new Pokemon games outside of the “late 2022” window. It’s a likely possibility that Game Freak will give the games an official release date and reveal their box art.

It’s worth noting that this trailer release is an independent event for the upcoming Pokemon games and has nothing to do with a potential June Nintendo Direct, which has yet to be officially announced. We’ll be checking out the new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet trailer tomorrow morning and will be sure to share all the new details.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola