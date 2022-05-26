Minecraft's The Wild update gets June release date Mojang has revealed Minecraft's next major update will launch in early June.

Minecraft is already one of the most successful and popular video games ever made, and it continues to expand its offerings through annual updates. Last year, Mojang announced that The Wild would be Minecraft’s latest update, adding new biomes, mobs, and items. Now, we know exactly when we’ll get to dive into that new content. Minecraft’s The Wild update will arrive next month on June 7.

Mojang spilled the beans on Minecraft’s The Wild update in a press release shared with Shacknews. On June 7, The Wild will be released for Minecraft players worldwide. The update is entirely free and will be available on both the Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft. Mojang also shared the following list of new additions that players will discover in The Wild.

The Deep Dark biome, which features new blocks like sculk blocks and shriekers and of course, the warden, a new mob lurking in the depths players will love finding new ways to defeat or escape.

The Mangrove Swamp biome, which features a new wood variant for builds in the mangrove trees, and a lush new biome to explore.

Boats with Chests will make exploration much easier across the wilds of Minecraft without having to worry about inventory space.

Frogs (and of course, tadpoles) are an adorable addition to the game and can create the new light source, froglights, when they consume a magma cube.

Mud blocks, crafted from dirt and water, add in new potential for building and are completely renewable.

And finally, the fan-voted allay, adding in new gameplay mechanics and bringing new life to player’s bases and builds by helping players transport items.

The Wild is just the latest batch of content arriving in Minecraft. As the survival sandbox game continues to expand with new content, we’ll be keeping up with everything you need to know about Minecraft.