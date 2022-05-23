Labor board finds Activision Blizzard (ATVI) illegally threatened staff Activision Blizzard violated workers' rights according to the US labor board.

Activision Blizzard continues to deal with the consequences of the years of misconduct and harassment that took place within its offices over the last several years. Now, an investigation conducted by the US labor board has determined that Activision Blizzard illegally threatened members of its staff, as well as violated workers’ rights.

Prosecutors for the US labor recently reported that Activision Blizzard did indeed illegally threaten its staff, which we learned from a Bloomberg report. The company also enforced a social media policy that violated the rights of its workers. National Labor Relations Board press secretary Kayla Blado stated that the group plans to file a complaint unless Activision Blizzard is able to settle the matter.

Activision Blizzard has not made any public comment regarding the news of it threatening staff and violating workers’ rights. It’s just the latest finding in what is an ever-growing list of misconduct at the company. Last month, California governor Gavin Newsome was accused of interfering in the state court case against Activision Blizzard in favor of the video game company.

If Activision Blizzard does indeed come to a settlement over the threatening of its staff and violation of their rights as workers, we’ll be sure to update this story.

Today has certainly been a whirlwind of news in the world of Activision Blizzard. It was just recently announced that Raven Software QA workers had won their vote to unionize, marking the first large union in the video game industry.