Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown delayed to 2023 window The Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown team has announced the game will no longer launch this year.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will look to revive the long dormant racing franchise. Originally planning to hit the road sometime this year, the game will need to spend a little bit more time in the shop. KT Racing has announced that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will no longer arrive this year and has been delayed to 2023.

KT Racing announced the delay in an update shared to Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’s Steam page. The game was previously targeting a launch this September, but will now release in 2023.

With so much support from fans of the series, we know many of you will be disappointed, but our goal with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is to make it the most polished gaming experience in the franchise by spending more time on its development. We therefore want to thank the fan community for your support and daily involvement on the game's official Discord channel and within communities on the various social media platforms.

The update isn’t all bad news, as the developer also outlines a lot of the in-game content that it’s working on. This includes two of the clans that players will come up against throughout the story - the Streets and the Sharps. Players will have the option to align themselves with either clan in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. You’ll be able to visit their respective headquarters and find new missions.

The developers also announced that a round of closed betas for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is currently in the works. There's no current time window for the beta or information on how access will be given, so players will need to stay tuned for those details.