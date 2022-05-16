Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tennis Manager 2022 gets new trailer, launches this week

Tennis Manager 2022 has gotten a new trailer ahead of its upcoming launch.
Donovan Erskine
Tennis Manager 2022 is the latest entry in the Tennis simulator series. Instead of seeing action on the court, this game is all about the behind-the-scenes aspect of managing a Tennis player. The game’s various systems and mechanics were highlighted in a recently released trailer. What’s more the game isn’t very far away, as it’s coming out this week.

Developer Rebound CG recently shared the latest trailer for Tennis Manager 2022. The trailer highlights the lifestyle aspect of the Tennis world. We see social media posts about the latest matches, and leaderboards showing the climb and fall of various stars. Rebound CG shared a brief overview of the Tennis Manager 2022 in an email to Shacknews.

Building on the breakout success of the 2021 series debut, Tennis Manager 2022 takes the experience to new heights of immersive realism, on and off the court. Players will take the helm of their tennis academy and expertly guide athletes through training and tournaments to the dizzying heights of international success.

Tennis Manager 2022 will allow players to create and customize Tennis players. As a manager, you’ll be able to train and develop their skills to help them better perform in matches. There are various tournaments that you can enter your player in and watch them compete. A new feature in the game adds more depth to contracts, allowing players to negotiate deals with their athletes.

What’s more, fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on Tennis Manager 2022. The game will be released on May 17, 2022. It will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

