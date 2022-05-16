Tennis Manager 2022 gets new trailer, launches this week Tennis Manager 2022 has gotten a new trailer ahead of its upcoming launch.

Tennis Manager 2022 is the latest entry in the Tennis simulator series. Instead of seeing action on the court, this game is all about the behind-the-scenes aspect of managing a Tennis player. The game’s various systems and mechanics were highlighted in a recently released trailer. What’s more the game isn’t very far away, as it’s coming out this week.

Developer Rebound CG recently shared the latest trailer for Tennis Manager 2022. The trailer highlights the lifestyle aspect of the Tennis world. We see social media posts about the latest matches, and leaderboards showing the climb and fall of various stars. Rebound CG shared a brief overview of the Tennis Manager 2022 in an email to Shacknews.

You have to be prepared to coach a futur star ⭐ , let us give you some new tools to do it ⚒️ .#NewFeatures #TM22 #TennisManager2022 pic.twitter.com/t4sUtQSVBx — Tennis Manager (@TennisManager) April 21, 2022

Building on the breakout success of the 2021 series debut, Tennis Manager 2022 takes the experience to new heights of immersive realism, on and off the court. Players will take the helm of their tennis academy and expertly guide athletes through training and tournaments to the dizzying heights of international success.

Tennis Manager 2022 will allow players to create and customize Tennis players. As a manager, you’ll be able to train and develop their skills to help them better perform in matches. There are various tournaments that you can enter your player in and watch them compete. A new feature in the game adds more depth to contracts, allowing players to negotiate deals with their athletes.

What’s more, fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on Tennis Manager 2022. The game will be released on May 17, 2022. It will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.