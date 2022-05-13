Xur's location & wares for May 13, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's what Xur is selling in Destiny 2 this weekend.

Hey there Guardians, it's Friday! Xur is back with a new offering of wares for you to beef up your armory. Let's take a look at where Xur is this week and what he's selling in Destiny 2.

Xur’s location for May 13, 2022

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the European Dead Zone (EDZ). This is where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

Xur’s wares for May 13, 2022

Here are all of the Exotic items in Xur's inventory this week:

Cerberus+1

Synthoceps

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 17 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 18 Strength - 10 Total - 63

Graviton Forfeit

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 20 Intellect - 2 Strength - 11 Total - 63

Nezarec's Sin

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 19 Discipline - 20 Intellect - 6 Strength - 2 Total - 60



We like to recommend that you buy any Exotic items from Xur that you don't already have, if you can afford to do so. Obviously, start with the one in your class and then grab the others to stow away in case you decide to start a new class. Even for the items that you do have, it's worth checking to see if Xur has a better stat roll than the one in your inventory.

Xur takes Legendary Shards as a form of curreny. It's good to have a decent inventory saved up ahead of his arrival, but we can help you out if your pockets are low. Check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Those are Xur's location and wares for May 13 in Destiny 2. We cover all things Destiny here on Shacknews, so bookmark our Destiny 2 strategy guide for everything you need to know about Bungie's looter shooter.