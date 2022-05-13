Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Xur's location & wares for May 13, 2022 - Destiny 2

Here's what Xur is selling in Destiny 2 this weekend.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey there Guardians, it's Friday! Xur is back with a new offering of wares for you to beef up your armory. Let's take a look at where Xur is this week and what he's selling in Destiny 2. 

Xur’s location for May 13, 2022

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the European Dead Zone (EDZ). This is where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

Xur’s wares for May 13, 2022

Here are all of the Exotic items in Xur's inventory this week:

  • Cerberus+1
  • Synthoceps
    • Mobility - 13
    • Resilience - 17
    • Recovery - 3
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 18
    • Strength - 10
    • Total - 63
  • Graviton Forfeit
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 13
    • Recovery - 10
    • Discipline - 20
    • Intellect - 2
    • Strength - 11
    • Total - 63
  • Nezarec's Sin
    • Mobility - 10
    • Resilience - 3
    • Recovery - 19
    • Discipline - 20
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 60

We like to recommend that you buy any Exotic items from Xur that you don't already have, if you can afford to do so. Obviously, start with the one in your class and then grab the others to stow away in case you decide to start a new class. Even for the items that you do have, it's worth checking to see if Xur has a better stat roll than the one in your inventory.

Xur takes Legendary Shards as a form of curreny. It's good to have a decent inventory saved up ahead of his arrival, but we can help you out if your pockets are low. Check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Those are Xur's location and wares for May 13 in Destiny 2. We cover all things Destiny here on Shacknews, so bookmark our Destiny 2 strategy guide for everything you need to know about Bungie's looter shooter.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

