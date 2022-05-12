Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Lost Ark daily reset time

Here is when the Lost Ark servers will reset each and every day.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Lost Ark has been trucking along around the world ever since Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games brought the game to additional regions with the North American and European release earlier this year. A key aspect of the gameplay loop in the MMO is the daily reset, which introduces new daily content for players to dig into. Let’s take a look at the daily reset time for Lost Ark.

Lost Ark daily reset time

lost ark daily reset time

The Lost Ark daily reset time is 10 a.m. UTC. This corresponds to 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET. When the reset happens, a lot of the in-game content will refresh, adding new things for players to dig into. As far as players should be concerned, the next day doesn’t start until the daily reset happens.

Lost Ark has both daily and weekly resets. Daily resets refresh Una’s Tasks, Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, Chaos Gates, and any other content tied to the daily cycle. The weekly reset happens on Thursdays at the same time as the daily reset. Content that refreshes with the weekly reset includes Una’s Tasks (weeklies), Abyssal Dungeons, Cube Dungeons, and more.

As a Lost Ark player, it’s good to know when the daily reset time is. MMOs can often be a checklist of tasks to be completed, and knowing just how long you’ve got until things reset can make sure that you’re properly prepared and not blindsided.

That’s the daily reset time for Lost Ark. For more on the live-service aspect of the game, we recommend dropping a follow to the official Lost Ark Twitter account, which posts necessary updates each day. Shacknews’ Lost Ark topic page is also full of helpful guides and stories for your journey through Arkesia.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola