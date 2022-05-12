Lost Ark daily reset time Here is when the Lost Ark servers will reset each and every day.

Lost Ark has been trucking along around the world ever since Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games brought the game to additional regions with the North American and European release earlier this year. A key aspect of the gameplay loop in the MMO is the daily reset, which introduces new daily content for players to dig into. Let’s take a look at the daily reset time for Lost Ark.

Lost Ark daily reset time

The Lost Ark daily reset time is 10 a.m. UTC. This corresponds to 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET. When the reset happens, a lot of the in-game content will refresh, adding new things for players to dig into. As far as players should be concerned, the next day doesn’t start until the daily reset happens.

Lost Ark has both daily and weekly resets. Daily resets refresh Una’s Tasks, Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, Chaos Gates, and any other content tied to the daily cycle. The weekly reset happens on Thursdays at the same time as the daily reset. Content that refreshes with the weekly reset includes Una’s Tasks (weeklies), Abyssal Dungeons, Cube Dungeons, and more.

As a Lost Ark player, it’s good to know when the daily reset time is. MMOs can often be a checklist of tasks to be completed, and knowing just how long you’ve got until things reset can make sure that you’re properly prepared and not blindsided.

That's the daily reset time for Lost Ark. For more on the live-service aspect of the game, we recommend dropping a follow to the official Lost Ark Twitter account, which posts necessary updates each day.