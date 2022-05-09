Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 131

The gang is back to talk Smash's new Slingshot meta and much more esports.

Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

It's Monday, which means it is time for the Shacknews gang to get together and chat about the recent esports happenings of the past weekend. This week's episode will touch on Halo Infinite, Rocket League, and the new Slingshot tech that GimR introduced to Smash Ultimate last week.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!

Shows like the Wide World of Electronic Sports are made possible by support from viewers like you. We appreciate your support in our efforts and your willingness to invest your valuable free time with our programming. If you would like to support us further, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel. Those with Amazon Prime memberships can link their accounts with Twitch and receive a bonus Twitch subscription to give out each month. If you enjoy our shows and personalities, tossing us that Prime subscription would be greatly appreciated.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola