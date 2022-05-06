Xur's location & wares for May 6, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's Xur's location this weekend, as well as a complete breakdown of the Exotic wares he's selling.

Xur’s location for May 6, 2022, has been found and the Agent of the Nine is ready to take your Legendary Shards off your hands. In this guide, I’ll tell you where to find Xur, as well as break down what he’s selling and how you should handle this shopping trip each week.

Xur’s location for May 6, 2022

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the European Dead Zone (EDZ). Spawn in at the nearby fast travel spot, then head forward toward the mountain in the distance. Xur will be on the cliff next to a crashed ship.

Xur’s wares for May 6, 2022

Below is a list of all the Exotic goodies that Xur is selling this weekend:

Skyburner's Oath (Scout Rifle)

Celestial Nighthawk

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 10 Intellect - 14 Strength - 7 Total - 65

Heart of Inmost Light

Mobility - 4 Resilience - 14 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 14 Strength - 14 Total - 65

Felwinter's Helm

Mobility - 16 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 12 Strength - 14 Total - 61



As for what you should buy, always grab anything you don’t own, starting with your main class and then working through the classes you play less often or not at all. Yes, even if you don’t play a certain class, collect the Exotic gear to unlock it in your Collections. You can even blow it up if you want but having this gear will make life considerably easier if you fire up a new class in the future.

If you own everything, scour Xur’s offerings for better stat rolls than you currently have. Xur will often have items that are rolled quite high, and it’s not uncommon to find your favorite Exotics in his inventory with better rolls than the ones you have.

When you get through that process, buy Xur’s Exotic engram. This will either give you an item you don’t have for the class you are visiting Xur with, or a random item for that class if you own everything. That random item could also contain a very high roll, though, so you want to grab this item as well.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with everything related to being a good Guardian.