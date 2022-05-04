Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How Last Spartan Standing works - Halo Infinite

Here's a breakdown of Halo Infinite's new mode, Last Spartan Standing.
Donovan Erskine
Halo Infinite Season 2 introduced a slew of new additions to the first-person shooter. This included a brand new game mode in Last Spartan Standing. This mode is a modification of the battle royale format, but with several twists and changes. Let’s take a look at how Last Spartan Standing works in Halo Infinite.

halo infinite last spartan standing

In Last Spartan Standing, twelve players spawn into a map in a free-for-all style battle. The map is played in elimination style, with each player having five total lives. Everyone begins with the level 1 loadout of the Disruptor and the Sidekick. Killing other players and depleting their lives will earn you points, which allows you to level up and increase your standing on the scoreboard. As you increase levels, you’ll unlock better weapons like the Mangler, MA40 Assault Rifle, and the Commando.

Unlike standard Halo Infinite multiplayer, you don’t spawn into Last Spartan Standing with any grenades. Instead, you’ll have to find them and pick them up around the map. The same goes for abilities, as both Overshield and Active Camouflage will appear on the map through supply drops. These can give you a huge competitive edge over the other players.

When a player has lost all five of their lives, they’ll be completely eliminated, with no way to further increase their scoreboard standing. When a player has been eliminated, their AI will remain at the site of their body, similar to the Attrition game mode. You can claim their AI to get a free score bonus. However, it takes several seconds to do this, so be wary of potential sneak attacks from other players.

halo infinite battle royale

Once you’ve been eliminated, you can spectate the remaining players until the end of the match. However, Last Spartan Standing actually allows you to leave a match early and retain your stats and challenge progression, so long as you’ve been eliminated from the game.

That’s everything you need to know about Last Spartan Standing in Halo Infinite. It’s a permanent fixture in the game’s line-up of playable modes, and a change of pace from the existing options. For more on Halo Infinite, stick with Shacknews.

