Halo Infinite Season 2 is currently underway, bringing about the biggest update to multiplayer in the first-person shooter since it launched last year. Subtitled ‘Lone Wolves,’ the narrative of this season sees a new generation of Spartans training to take down the Banished after the fall of Cortana’s Dominion. Fans are likely wondering just how long the season will last before 343 Industries ushers in the next era of Halo Infinite. Let’s look at the end date for Halo Infinite Season 2.

When does Halo Infinite Season 2 end?

Halo Infinite Season 2 will end on November 8, 2022. This is explicitly stated in-game, visible in the upper left-hand corner of the season screen, which shows the Battle Pass and Weekly Challenges. This means that Halo Infinite Season 2 will last for roughly six months, which is on par with how long the game’s first season lasted.

Although Season 2 will last for half a year, that doesn’t mean that players have to wait six months for the game’s next content update. 343 Industries typically holds smaller in-game events that add new cosmetics and modes to the shooter game. It’s also likely that we’ll see a multitude of updates deployed to address various issues in the game.

When Halo Infinite Season 2 ends, Season 3 will kick off with a new Battle Pass and story narrative chapter. Luckily, you’re not on a timer, as the Season 2 Battle Pass will not expire when the season ends. You can still make progress on it, as well as purchase it if you missed out on the season entirely.

There you have it, Halo Infinite Season 2 will come to an end on November 8, 2022. Until then, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Halo Infinite topic page for everything you need to know about 343 Industries’ first-person shooter.