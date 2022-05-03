Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.2 removes class items from Master difficulty reward pool Bungie makes a single change in the latest Destiny 2 hotfix.

Bungie is constantly tweaking the Destiny 2 experience to keep the live-service game as enjoyable as possible for players around the world. This comes in the form of massive game-changing updates, as well as smaller adjustments that target specific concerns. Today’s update is certainly the latter, as Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.2 has rolled out with a pretty brief set of patch notes.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.2 patch notes

Here’s what’s new in Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.2

Activities

Vow of the Disciple

Removed class items from Master difficulty reward pool for encounter completions.

That’s it! Bungie shared the patch note(s) for the hotfix to the Destiny 2 website earlier today. With the update, class items will no longer appear in the Master difficulty reward pool.

While we’re used to getting utterly massive patch notes for Destiny 2, today’s update couldn’t have been further from the opposite. Don’t expect to see any major changes when you log in today, outside of what was outlined previously. Of course, for future Destiny 2 patch notes, as well as all of the news and guides you need, Shacknews has a page dedicated to Bungie’s looter-shooter.